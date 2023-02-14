NORTH CREEK — In 2022, Tannery Pond celebrated its 20th year as the Johnsburg area community center.

"Woody and Elise Widlund built the building 20 years ago ... and then donated it to the town of Johnsburg," explained Candice Poiss Murray, executive director of the center. "Their vision was that there's a community center and an arts and music venue in North Creek."

And for the past two decades, that's just what the Tannery Pond Community Center has been. The facility consists of meeting rooms, full kitchen, art gallery and a two-story auditorium, which can seat up to 160 people.

"Residents of the town of Johnsburg can come in and use the facility for private use if they would like, like birthday parties, graduation parties, funeral reception, those kinds of things," Murray said.

Individual residents are able to rent parts of the facility once a year free of charge. The rest of the time, the venue boasts an array of musical and theatrical acts.

"We try to vary our musical offerings to really make sure we target all interests," Murray said.

Murray said the venue hosts approximately 20 concerts and productions a year. Funding for the facility comes primarily from community grants.

"Our ticket sales would never cover the cost of the artists, so the only way for us to bring concerts to the public is to apply for grants," she said.

In January, the center received a $75,000 matching grant from Glenn Pearsall after more than doubling its fundraising goal.

"In October 2021, (Pearsall) made a match grant commitment — if we raised $75,000 in a year he would match it," Murray said. "We were able to raise $161,000 and we just, January 1, received his $75,000 grant."

Additionally, the auditorium has undergone a major upgrade to its projector and stage lighting equipment, having received $13,000 from the town of Johnsburg, which also uses the venue for its governmental meetings, and $40,000 from the Charles R. Wood Foundation.

"So, you can actually move lights around and have different color combinations and do stuff with the lights," Murray said.

The building also hosts a rotating gallery where every six weeks a rotating exhibition holds an art and/or educational showcase. Currently, in honor of the FISU World University Games that were held in and around Lake Placid, the Widlund Gallery at Tannery Pond is showing "Daring Descents: Images of Mountain Sports."

Murray contacted the North Creek Depot Museum, which is closed during the winter months, as well as the Johnsburg Historical Society for artifacts regarding the rich history of winter sports in the area.

"So all of this stuff that's just in storage somewhere is all of a sudden out on display," she said.

The exhibition also features works by local artists inspired by winter fun and games. As they always do, Murray said they hosted a gallery opening reception where artists and artifact donors could mingle with the public and talk about their work.

"Afterwards we showed — it was the first time we used the projector — some old ski moves from like, the 1930s and '40s," she said. "So, it was really neat because it all coincided."

Continuing on with its "Winter Coffeehouse Series" of shows, Murray said the next major project in line for Tannery Pond will be to upgrade its screen to keep up with the state-of-the-art equipment.

"Our screen, being 20 years old, too, is not optimizing the value of the projector," Murray said. "Now you have this beautiful digital picture that's really crisp, but because the screen's so old, the picture's gonna actually take away from the crispness."

For more information about the Tannery Pond Center, as well as a full schedule of events, visit www.tannerypond.org.