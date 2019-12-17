Tall Great Escape ride to be placed next to Condor

Now, however, Great Escape officials are certain the new location is within the rules.

“Today we submitted a proposal for a new location of this ride, at the south side of Ghost Town, which is within the height guidelines of the impact study,” Lee said. “We look forward to the next Planning Board meeting in January.”

But the height zones in the Environmental Impact Study are so close to the proposed site that the planners must thread a needle to get the ride into the higher zone.

“The 115' to 135' height zone is located in the northern portion of the Park, which is at a higher elevation relative to the rest of the Park and includes Ghost Town and the area around the (former indoor roller coaster) Nightmare attraction,” the study said. “Zone 175' to 185' is located in the center of the Park and includes the area from the front of the Park to behind the Condor attraction.”

In an accompanying map, the line for the 175-foot to 185-foot zone goes through a corner of the Saloon building and a corner of the arcade building, where the jail is located, and then the short amount of pavement between the edges of those buildings and the Condor.