Tall Great Escape ride to be placed next to Condor

QUEENSBURY — In October, Great Escape officials maintained that there was just one place in Ghost Town that could accommodate a 165-foot-tall ride.
But now they have moved the proposed Adirondack Outlaw about 150 feet, to the south end of the area.
“The south side would imply the ride is to be located next to the Condor,” said spokesman Jason Lee.
The 105-foot-tall Condor is between the cave tunnel entrance to Ghost Town and the Charley’s Saloon restaurant, near the entrance to The Steamin' Demon. Lee would not comment on whether a portion of the restaurant, the Condor itself or anything else would need to be demolished to make room for the new ride.
“We will discuss any and all changes at the Planning Board meeting in January,” Lee said.
Great Escape has submitted its plans to the town, but the town has not yet made the documents public.
Originally, the ride was on the other side of the Saloon, parallel to the Desperado Plunge ride. Most of the Saloon building was slated to be demolished to make room.
The ride isn’t just tall — it is long, with a 166-foot arc.
You have free articles remaining.
So in October, maintenance division Manager Danielle Smith said the only location in Ghost Town where the ride height was allowed is already being used by another ride.
Now, however, Great Escape officials are certain the new location is within the rules.
“Today we submitted a proposal for a new location of this ride, at the south side of Ghost Town, which is within the height guidelines of the impact study,” Lee said. “We look forward to the next Planning Board meeting in January.”
But the height zones in the Environmental Impact Study are so close to the proposed site that the planners must thread a needle to get the ride into the higher zone.
“The 115' to 135' height zone is located in the northern portion of the Park, which is at a higher elevation relative to the rest of the Park and includes Ghost Town and the area around the (former indoor roller coaster) Nightmare attraction,” the study said. “Zone 175' to 185' is located in the center of the Park and includes the area from the front of the Park to behind the Condor attraction.”
In an accompanying map, the line for the 175-foot to 185-foot zone goes through a corner of the Saloon building and a corner of the arcade building, where the jail is located, and then the short amount of pavement between the edges of those buildings and the Condor.
The jail was dedicated to Marshal Wild Windy Bill McKay in 2014, in honor of performer Daniel Claps, who died in 2011 at the age 90. For 50 years, he deputized children at Ghost Town every day and led them to hunt down a bank robber and save the day. His hand and bootprints can be seen outside the jail, and memorabilia from his performances are displayed inside.
The tight limits of the height zone would suggest that both buildings, or substantial portions of them, must be removed to make way — and even then the space available seems to be smaller than the space that Great Escape described as needing in previous plans submitted to the town.
You can reach Kathleen Moore at 742-3247 or kmoore@poststar.com. Follow her on Twitter @ByKathleenMoore or at her blog on www.poststar.com.