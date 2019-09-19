{{featured_button_text}}

GLENS FALLS — The 47th annual Adirondack Balloon Festival is underway with perfect flying weather.

Twenty-four balloons inflated and lifted off from Crandall Park in front of a crowd of thousands.

The balloons headed east to the safe fields of Washington County. 

The festival shifts to the Warren County airport with gates opening at 3 p.m. Friday and the launch of up to 100 balloons including special shapes at 5 p.m.

