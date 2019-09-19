GLENS FALLS — The 47th annual Adirondack Balloon Festival is underway with perfect flying weather.
Twenty-four balloons inflated and lifted off from Crandall Park in front of a crowd of thousands.
The balloons headed east to the safe fields of Washington County.
The festival shifts to the Warren County airport with gates opening at 3 p.m. Friday and the launch of up to 100 balloons including special shapes at 5 p.m.
Fabulous evening at the Adirondack Balloon Festival @poststar pic.twitter.com/YXythkFmLY— Gwendolyn Craig (@gwendolynnn1) September 19, 2019
