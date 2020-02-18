Taking car restoration to a new level of fun

What they do is keep the outside of the vehicle “stock,” so it looks as it did when brand new. But they rebuild or replace the engine and much of the car’s infrastructure to transform it into a high-performance machine.

In the first, unheated room of the barn are two finished vehicles — a Rangoon Red 1965 Ford Galaxie convertible that is 17 and a half feet long; and a 1957 Ford F-100 truck, blue and white.

In the truck's bed, behind the cab, is what appears to be a silver toolbox, but when Billy and George open it they expose two tanks of nitrous oxide. The gas, when sucked into the engine, gives it a boost that can take the vehicle up to speeds a classic pickup truck has rarely, if ever, achieved.

Going that fast wouldn’t be safe in a normal truck, but since this one has been rebuilt from the inside out, “it handles like a sports car. It can take turns at 100 mph,” Anthis said.

“The first time I stepped into this thing and stepped on the accelerator pedal, I was amazed at the torque this thing had,” he said.

In the barn’s dark and freezing basement, Anthis has stowed two more old Mustangs he intends to rehab. He enjoys the unpaid work he and Loyer do so much, he’s thinking about someday changing his business model and opening a restoration shop.

He gestured at the disassembled 1965 F-100, their current project: “I can’t wait to bring that up to the car show. George will be like a proud parent.”

Will Doolittle is projects editor at The Post-Star. He may be reached at will@poststar.com and followed on his blog, I think not, and on Twitter at @trafficstatic.

