Taking car restoration to a new level of fun

LAKE GEORGE — If you find yourself shivering in George Loyer’s unheated old barn, where 19th century farm implements hang on dark weathered boards, look for the door in the back, because it opens into a white, warm space with picture windows overlooking woods and fields and more tools around than you have ever seen.
This inner room appears to be a really big man cave, with a 1965 Mustang where the pool table would be and wrenches hanging from the walls instead of beer signs. It’s a little bit of paradise for people like Loyer and his friend, Billy Anthis, who like to work on cars.
Anthis is the longtime local owner and operator of Evia Motors on Leonard Street in Glens Falls, a shop known for its expertise with foreign cars. Loyer brought a car to him several years ago, and as their acquaintance developed into a friendship, Anthis began spending time in Loyer's barn.
In the shop stands a 1965 Ford Mustang 2+2 Fastback, radiating a tangerine gleam. This version is “probably the rarest Mustang on the planet,” Anthis said, because it’s the only year and model that included a fold-open trunk and piano-hinge back seat that allowed the driver to slide a surfboard all the way in from the back.
It has less than 20,000 original miles on it, Loyer said.
“”If somebody offered me $50,000 cash I’d take it, then be sorry I did,” he said.
Loyer acquired the car by chance in 1999, when a friend came to him white-faced and said he needed $8,000 — that day.
“I had enough sense not to ask why. I went to the bank, handed him the $8,000, he handed me the title,” Loyer said.
Semi-retired now, Loyer has worked in purchasing for McGraw-Hill publishers, as a consultant for a New Jersey firm and finally, as the head of his own consulting business, advising companies how “to develop and maintain process management systems.”
Along the way, he owned a car repair shop, too.
Now, he takes the occasional consulting gig but prefers the back room of his barn.
Anthis, in his mid-50s (about 20 years younger than Loyer), still works overtime at his Glens Falls shop but savors the hours he can spend tinkering with George.
“This is more like my therapy. When I come down here, I don’t have to do anything. Sometimes, we use our brains to puzzle out a problem. It’s not my day-to-day routine. This is fun,” Anthis said.
What they’re working toward is the Adirondack Nationals Car Show in September in Lake George, and their newest entry will be a 1965 Ford F-100 now partly assembled in the shop.
“Everything was stripped down to the frame — sandblasted, repainted,” Anthis said.
What they do is keep the outside of the vehicle “stock,” so it looks as it did when brand new. But they rebuild or replace the engine and much of the car’s infrastructure to transform it into a high-performance machine.
In the first, unheated room of the barn are two finished vehicles — a Rangoon Red 1965 Ford Galaxie convertible that is 17 and a half feet long; and a 1957 Ford F-100 truck, blue and white.
In the truck's bed, behind the cab, is what appears to be a silver toolbox, but when Billy and George open it they expose two tanks of nitrous oxide. The gas, when sucked into the engine, gives it a boost that can take the vehicle up to speeds a classic pickup truck has rarely, if ever, achieved.
Going that fast wouldn’t be safe in a normal truck, but since this one has been rebuilt from the inside out, “it handles like a sports car. It can take turns at 100 mph,” Anthis said.
“The first time I stepped into this thing and stepped on the accelerator pedal, I was amazed at the torque this thing had,” he said.
In the barn’s dark and freezing basement, Anthis has stowed two more old Mustangs he intends to rehab. He enjoys the unpaid work he and Loyer do so much, he’s thinking about someday changing his business model and opening a restoration shop.
He gestured at the disassembled 1965 F-100, their current project: “I can’t wait to bring that up to the car show. George will be like a proud parent.”
