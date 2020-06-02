Takeout in Glens Falls will be served with a side of poetry Wednesday

GLENS FALLS — People who get takeout from some Glens Falls restaurants on Wednesday will get a side of poetry.
Glens Falls students in kindergarten through eighth grade wrote 468 poems. Their booklet, called “Poems-To-Go,” will be handed out at participating restaurants, including Sam’s Diner, Bullpen, The Queensbury Hotel, Mean Max, Downtown City Tavern, Poopie’s, Grateful Den and Talk of the Town.
The initiative was led by Logan Fisher, a literacy/instructional coach for the city school district, and first-grade teacher Carrie Krogmann.
Fisher said the idea came about after school officials learned they would not be returning to school this academic year because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
They wanted a fun project for students.
“We were trying to give kids reasons to write and an audience to write for,” she said.
The students used an app called Padlet to help create the poems. The app has videos, links and samples of poetry that students can use as resources. It also has templates for the younger students to help guide them in their writing.
The teachers teleconferenced with students to help them.
Fisher said the poems in the anthology are “beautiful.” She told the teachers that the writing could serve as an escape from the pandemic for students or to help them make sense of it. About half of the poems touch on the virus.
“They discuss the pandemic and missing school and friends, and many seventh-grade poems are about the community at large and the strength of the people of Glens Falls. The other half of the poems are about things like pets and friends and siblings, etc.,” she said.
M&M Digital Printing volunteered to put together the book, Fisher said.
Krogmann has a connection to the restaurant industry as she is married to Jason Krogmann, owner of the Bullpen.
Fisher said the packets also will be available at Hannaford for people to pick up.
“We didn’t want to leave out any children that are food-insecure. Money is such a hard thing to come by for many of our families,” she said.
The packet of poems will have a hashtag on the cover so people can share pictures and messages on social media.
“It will uplift the spirit of the community. That’s what we were really hoping to do,” Fisher said.
Reach Michael Goot at 518-742-3320 or mgoot@poststar.com and follow his blog poststar.com/blogs/michael_goot/.
