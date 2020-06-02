Takeout in Glens Falls will be served with a side of poetry Wednesday

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

GLENS FALLS — People who get takeout from some Glens Falls restaurants on Wednesday will get a side of poetry.

Glens Falls students in kindergarten through eighth grade wrote 468 poems. Their booklet, called “Poems-To-Go,” will be handed out at participating restaurants, including Sam’s Diner, Bullpen, The Queensbury Hotel, Mean Max, Downtown City Tavern, Poopie’s, Grateful Den and Talk of the Town.

The initiative was led by Logan Fisher, a literacy/instructional coach for the city school district, and first-grade teacher Carrie Krogmann.

Fisher said the idea came about after school officials learned they would not be returning to school this academic year because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

They wanted a fun project for students.

“We were trying to give kids reasons to write and an audience to write for,” she said.

The students used an app called Padlet to help create the poems. The app has videos, links and samples of poetry that students can use as resources. It also has templates for the younger students to help guide them in their writing.

The teachers teleconferenced with students to help them.