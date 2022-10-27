Takei talks about Sulu, Stern and Schwarzenegger

GLENS FALLS— “Star Trek” actor George Takei, who has served as spokesperson for the Human Rights Campaign Coming Out Project, was closeted for most of his adult life.

“I came out as a gay man at age 68. That’s very late,” Takei told a crowd of nearly 1,000 people — including his husband Brad — at Glens Falls High School on Wednesday night.

Takei spoke for nearly an hour about his time in a Japanese-American internment camp during World War II. But after, he sat down and took questions from the audience filtered through Crandall Public Library Director Kathy Naftaly.

The library invited Takei to speak as the library launches its long-range plan to empower the community by addressing equity, diversity, inclusion and belonging.

Takei told the audience that the only way for a gay man to pursue an acting career in Hollywood in the 1950s-1980s was to be closeted.

“It was only in the '90s that things became more humanized,” he said.

He was an activist, yet silent on that one issue, which filled him with guilt.

In 2005, California nearly passed the Marriage Equality Bill, which needed the signature of former movie star and California Gov. Arnold Schwarzenegger.

“Sure enough, when the bill landed on his desk, he vetoed it, and I was raging, he said to applause and laughs from the audience.

He said he was prepared to deal with his career ending, but the reverse happened. He got more work.

“Even better,” he said, “gay George Takei.”

Takei told the crowd how his coined expression, “Oh my,” took off after a visit to Howard Stern’s radio show. On the show, the shock jock asked Takei if his deep voice indicated he was well endowed.

“And that’s when I said, ‘Oh my,’ and he had it on tape,” Takei said. “And so whether I’m there or not, if someone says or does something outrageous ... . He asked a woman to take her blouse off, and she did, and he pressed a button and my voice comes out.”

Takei talked about his first interview with “Star Trek” creator Gene Roddenberry back in 1965. Takei desperately wanted the groundbreaking role.

“First of all, it was a series, which meant steady employment,” he laughed.

The philosophy of the show also registered with Takei, who believed that active participation in democracy was a privilege and a responsibility. The show featured a North American captain, played by a Canadian actor. There was a Scottish engineer and a black woman as communication officer.

Roddenberry told Takei he had trouble naming the Asian character Takei would eventually play, because every Asian surname is specific to its country.

“He wanted a name that suggested Asia,” Takei said. “And he was looking at a map on his wall and saw off the coast of the Philippines and saw the Sulu Sea, and thought, ‘ah, the waters of the sea touch all shores.’ And that’s how he came up with the name Sulu.”