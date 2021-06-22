Take this bridge, please

Here is something you cannot get on Amazon — a new bridge — and for free.

Warren County wants to give away the 125-year-old Middleton Bridge, which goes over the Schroon River and connects Route 10 and East Schroon River Road in the towns of Warrensburg and Bolton.

The county is planning to replace the bridge at a location upstream.

The bridge is nearly 87 feet in length and 13 feet in width. It is built in the cast-iron pony truss style. The deck is made of timber.

It is considered functionally obsolete, but because of its historic status, it could be removed and relocated. Any potential owner must provide a proposed plan that includes a timeline for the relocation, rehabilitation and reuse of the bridge, according to a Warren County news release.

The New York State Historic Preservation Office will review the plan for a period of 30 days, officials said.

The new owner should be willing to remove and reuse the bridge in its entirety. The new owner must dismantle the structure and provide a guaranteed future use at the new location.