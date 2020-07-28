Take a Bite will not take place this year

Barkenhagen said he hoped the festival would be deemed essential which would have allowed it to bypass the state's 50-person limit. Restaurants, under state guidelines, are considered an essential service.

"Our plan is a really good plan for social distancing, but if it comes down to the 50 people then it's sunk," he said.

Around a dozen or so restaurants typically participate in the festival each year.

The event's cancellation is just the latest blow to the city's restaurant industry brought on by the pandemic.

Restaurants were limited to just carryout and delivery orders for nearly three months beginning in March as the state sought ways to stop the spread of the virus. In-person dining has resumed, but only at half capacity due to state restrictions.

Barkenhagen said the event's cancellation is disappointing — particularly for restaurant owners — but understandable given the circumstances.

"I think everyone realized this was a possibility," he said.

Still, the yearly festival gives people a taste of what Glens Falls has to offer which helps attract new customers and gives restaurants an opportunity to promote their menus.

"It's good for the restaurants," Barkenhagen said.

Chad Arnold is a reporter for The Post-Star covering the city of Glens Falls and the town and village of Lake George. Follow him on Twitter @ChadGArnold.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 2 Angry 0

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.