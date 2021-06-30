Take A Bite to return next week

GLENS FALLS — Organizers of the annual Take A Bite festival are expecting large crowds when the event returns from its pandemic-induced hiatus next week.

Scores of people are expected to flood downtown to sample offerings from the 15 local restaurants that have registered to take part, said Robin Barkenhagen, president of the Glens Falls Collaborative, a downtown business group that hosts the event.

“After a year of hiatus, we’re expecting it to be packed,” he said.

The event is scheduled to take place every Wednesday through Aug. 25 from 5 to 7 p.m. beginning next week.

Tables will be set up in front of participating restaurants along Glen and Ridge streets. Picnic tables and stands from a handful of other restaurants, including the Queensbury Hotel, Doc’s Restaurant and Juincin’ Jar, will be scattered throughout City Park, Barkenhagen said.

This year, Glen Street will be closed from Centennial Circle to South Street to make more space for social distancing. The event usually takes place along sidewalks and City Park, but the street closure was requested months ago because of the pandemic.