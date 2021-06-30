Take A Bite to return next week

GLENS FALLS — Organizers of the annual Take A Bite festival are expecting large crowds when the event returns from its pandemic-induced hiatus next week.
Scores of people are expected to flood downtown to sample offerings from the 15 local restaurants that have registered to take part, said Robin Barkenhagen, president of the Glens Falls Collaborative, a downtown business group that hosts the event.
“After a year of hiatus, we’re expecting it to be packed,” he said.
The event is scheduled to take place every Wednesday through Aug. 25 from 5 to 7 p.m. beginning next week.
Tables will be set up in front of participating restaurants along Glen and Ridge streets. Picnic tables and stands from a handful of other restaurants, including the Queensbury Hotel, Doc’s Restaurant and Juincin’ Jar, will be scattered throughout City Park, Barkenhagen said.
This year, Glen Street will be closed from Centennial Circle to South Street to make more space for social distancing. The event usually takes place along sidewalks and City Park, but the street closure was requested months ago because of the pandemic.
Barkenhagen said all those who are not vaccinated are asked to wear masks, following guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. He said he hopes everyone else will maintain a safe distance from others.
“We still hope people would be considerate of others,” he said.
Take A Bite will be the first major event the Collaborative has hosted since the pandemic prompted widespread safety measures last March. The organization hosted several citywide scavenger hunts and house-decorating contests during the Halloween and Christmas seasons, but those events didn’t draw large crowds.
The event is the first in a series the Collaborative has scheduled this year.
Grandma’s Table, a fundraiser to promote locally sourced foods, will take place in front of the Park Theater on Aug. 22.
Pet Fest and Wing Fest, usually held in the spring, have been rescheduled to Sept. 18 and Oct. 22, respectively.
Barkenhagen said the Collaborative is doing everything it can to make Take A Bite special this year.
The organization has partnered with a number of community organizations, including Crandall Public Library, to host a Story Walk for children and families.
Costume characters from Happy Face FX will be roaming the downtown area, and Southern Adirondack Independent Living will be on hand to provide wheelchairs for those who need them, Barkenhagen said.
Musicians will play along Ridge and Glen streets.