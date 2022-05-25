Take a Bite summer food festival returns July 6 in Glens Falls

GLENS FALLS — The downtown summer food festival, Take a Bite, will start Wednesday, July 6, and run every Wednesday through Aug. 10 from 5 to 7 p.m., the Glens Falls Collaborative announced Wednesday.

During Take a Bite, restaurants oﬀer “small plates” priced from $1 to $5 while guests stroll through downtown enjoying live entertainment and music.

There will be bounce houses in City Park each week.

The live entertainment is scheduled as follows:

July 6 on Glen Street: Lucas Garrett Band; on Ridge Street: Bravley

July 13 on Glen Street: Bravley; on Ridge Street: Brian Chevalier

July 20 on Glen Street: Bravley; on Ridge Street: Bret Morgan

July 27 on Glen Street: Bravley; on Ridge Street: Donna Britton

Aug. 3 on Glen Street: Shaky Ground; on Ridge Street: Jason Irwin

Aug. 10 on Glen Street: Lucas Garrett Band; on Ridge Street: Bravley

The event is sponsored and supported by the Glens Falls Collaborative, city of Glens Falls, the Glens Falls Business Improvement District, and the Take a Bite Committee.

Vendors and restaurants can register to participate online until July 2 at www.glensfallscollaborative.com.

