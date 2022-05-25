 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
top story

Take a Bite summer food festival returns July 6 in Glens Falls

  • 0
Take a Bite

A customer tries Gourmet Café’s salad at Take a Bite in July 2018 in Glens Falls.

 Post-Star file photo

GLENS FALLS — The downtown summer food festival, Take a Bite, will start Wednesday, July 6, and run every Wednesday through Aug. 10 from 5 to 7 p.m., the Glens Falls Collaborative announced Wednesday.

During Take a Bite, restaurants oﬀer “small plates” priced from $1 to $5 while guests stroll through downtown enjoying live entertainment and music.

There will be bounce houses in City Park each week. 

The live entertainment is scheduled as follows:

  • July 6 on Glen Street: Lucas Garrett Band; on Ridge Street: Bravley
  • July 13 on Glen Street: Bravley; on Ridge Street: Brian Chevalier
  • July 20 on Glen Street: Bravley; on Ridge Street: Bret Morgan
  • July 27 on Glen Street: Bravley; on Ridge Street: Donna Britton
  • Aug. 3 on Glen Street: Shaky Ground; on Ridge Street: Jason Irwin
  • Aug. 10 on Glen Street: Lucas Garrett Band; on Ridge Street: Bravley

The event is sponsored and supported by the Glens Falls Collaborative, city of Glens Falls, the Glens Falls Business Improvement District, and the Take a Bite Committee.

People are also reading…

Vendors and restaurants can register to participate online until July 2 at www.glensfallscollaborative.com.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Ducklings rescued from sewer outside U.S. Capitol

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News