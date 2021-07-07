Take a Bite returns, marking a return to normalcy

GLENS FALLS — For the first time in over a year, a bit of normalcy returned to downtown Wednesday, as scores flooded the area to partake in the annual Take a Bite festival following last year’s pandemic-induced hiatus.
But patrons who lined up along Glen and Ridge streets to sample offerings from the more than a dozen restaurants participating in this year’s festivities weren’t just hungry for a good meal: They were starving for social interaction following a year of isolation.
“I was sad last year when they didn’t have it,” said Jim Thompson. “Just to be out and see people — it’s really a nice hometown touch.”
Thompson, who just finished a generous portion of Memphis-style mac-and-cheese from Davidson Brothers Brewery, said this year’s event felt a little more special since he was able to meet up with people he hadn’t seen in over a year.
“It’s nice,” he said.
For months, organizers worked alongside city officials to develop plans to safely host the event amid the pandemic. Glen Street was closed between Centennial Circle and South Street to accommodate greater social distancing, and several vendors set up in City Park and along Maple Street to allow additional space between vendors.
But the state lifted most of its pandemic-related restrictions last month in light of the decline in cases and increased vaccination efforts, essentially paving the way for large-scale events like Take a Bite to resume without limitations.
But Robin Barkenhagen, president of the Glens Falls Collaborative, a downtown business group that hosts the event, said the months of planning were worth it.
His eyes lit up as he gazed at the dozens gathered in the street and weaving their way between the snaking lines that formed in front of places like Mikado and Downtown Social.
“I think the biggest thing about this is that people can feel like that we’ve gotten through this (the pandemic). We wore our masks, we got our shots and now it’s time to have fun again,” Barkenhagen said.
Along Ridge Street, Suzette Usher and Joyce Peters were busy catching up as they sampled meatballs from Radici Kitchen & Bar.
The food, they said, was good. But the conversation was even better.
“It’s a good place to see people that you haven’t seen in a long time,” Usher said.
Elsewhere, Paul Bricoccoli, co-owner of the Bullpen Tavern on Glen Street, couldn’t hide his smile as he watched his family serve fish tacos, cookies and mashed potatoes to dozens of eager customers.
The inside of his bar was just as busy — a stark contrast from a year earlier.
Restaurants were reduced to takeout orders only at the height of the pandemic last spring. When in-person dining resumed, capacity was reduced to just 50% and stringent protocols aimed at curtailing the spread of the virus were mandated by the state.
Bricoccoli, who also owns the Talk of the Town restaurant, said his business was hit hard but has been steadily improving in the weeks since the restrictions were lifted.
Take a Bite, he said, marks an emotional return to normalcy.
“Fiscally it’s great, but I think more emotionally and spiritually for everybody it’s even bigger,” Bricoccoli said.
Take a Bite takes place every Wednesday through Aug. 25 from 5 to 7 p.m.
Chad Arnold is a reporter for The Post-Star covering the city of Glens Falls and the town and village of Lake George and Washington County government. Follow him on Twitter @ChadGArnold.