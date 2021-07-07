Take a Bite returns, marking a return to normalcy

But Robin Barkenhagen, president of the Glens Falls Collaborative, a downtown business group that hosts the event, said the months of planning were worth it.

His eyes lit up as he gazed at the dozens gathered in the street and weaving their way between the snaking lines that formed in front of places like Mikado and Downtown Social.

“I think the biggest thing about this is that people can feel like that we’ve gotten through this (the pandemic). We wore our masks, we got our shots and now it’s time to have fun again,” Barkenhagen said.

Along Ridge Street, Suzette Usher and Joyce Peters were busy catching up as they sampled meatballs from Radici Kitchen & Bar.

The food, they said, was good. But the conversation was even better.

“It’s a good place to see people that you haven’t seen in a long time,” Usher said.

Elsewhere, Paul Bricoccoli, co-owner of the Bullpen Tavern on Glen Street, couldn’t hide his smile as he watched his family serve fish tacos, cookies and mashed potatoes to dozens of eager customers.

The inside of his bar was just as busy — a stark contrast from a year earlier.