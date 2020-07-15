Take A Bite organizers in Glens Falls seek a path forward

GLENS FALLS — The organizers of Take A Bite are determined to find a way to hold the weekly food festival this summer amid the coronavirus pandemic.
Robin Barkenhagen, president of the Glens Falls Collaborative, addressed the Common Council on Tuesday seeking input on a potential plan to hold the festival that would involve shutting down a number of streets so tables can be spread out for diners.
A formal plan has yet to be drafted, but Barkenhagen said it would likely involve closing down parts of Ridge Street, Glen Street and Maple Street.
"This would allow social distancing and allow everyone to participate," he said.
The festival typically attracts hundreds of diners to the downtown area every Wednesday from August through September.
Barkenhagen, who owns 42 Degrees on Glen Street, said he didn't see a path forward for the festival, but members of the Collaborative wanted to try and find a way to hold the festival this year before canceling.
Common Council members didn't object to the potential street closures, but said they would have to see a formal plan that adequately addresses health and safety concerns and doesn't obstruct the flow of emergency vehicles.
"We got to remember that a lot of these streets are access to the hospital," Mayor Dan Hall said.
Hall advised the group to consult the city's police and fire departments while drafting the plan.
But road closures are just one of a few factors that would need to be considered before the festival can move forward.
Tables would have to be spaced at least 6 feet apart in order to comply with state guidelines, and a plan to disinfect each table after use must also be developed.
State guidelines also require patrons to maintain social distancing and wear a mask whenever not seated at a table — a mandate some area restaurants have had difficulty enforcing.
Normally the festival has limited seating. People mostly purchase their food and walk around while eating.
But Barkenhagen said he doesn't see that working this year with all the restrictions. Any plan, he said, would likely involve placing picnic tables spaced at least 6 feet apart.
The Collaborative plans to first have Warren County Health Services approve the plan before seeking final approval from the city, Barkenhagen said.
Take A Bite is currently scheduled to take place Aug. 5 through Sept. 30, but Barkenhagen said the festival will likely be delayed to give organizers time to draft a plan.
If an adequate plan can be developed, Barkenhagen said, it would go a long way to boost spirits amid the pandemic.
"People are itching for some normalcy," he said.
Chad Arnold is a reporter for The Post-Star covering the city of Glens Falls and the town and village of Lake George. Follow him on Twitter @ChadGArnold.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.