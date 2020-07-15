Take A Bite organizers in Glens Falls seek a path forward

Hall advised the group to consult the city's police and fire departments while drafting the plan.

But road closures are just one of a few factors that would need to be considered before the festival can move forward.

Tables would have to be spaced at least 6 feet apart in order to comply with state guidelines, and a plan to disinfect each table after use must also be developed.

State guidelines also require patrons to maintain social distancing and wear a mask whenever not seated at a table — a mandate some area restaurants have had difficulty enforcing.

Normally the festival has limited seating. People mostly purchase their food and walk around while eating.

But Barkenhagen said he doesn't see that working this year with all the restrictions. Any plan, he said, would likely involve placing picnic tables spaced at least 6 feet apart.

The Collaborative plans to first have Warren County Health Services approve the plan before seeking final approval from the city, Barkenhagen said.

Take A Bite is currently scheduled to take place Aug. 5 through Sept. 30, but Barkenhagen said the festival will likely be delayed to give organizers time to draft a plan.