Take A Bite will kick off on Wednesday with a new twist: Open containers of alcohol will be allowed during the weekly, local restaurant event in downtown Glens Falls.

From 5 to 7 p.m. every Wednesday through Aug. 9, restaurants will offer “small plates” priced from $1 to $5 while guests can stroll through downtown enjoying live entertainment and music. Bring the kids; there will be bounce houses in the park each week, organizers said.

The Glens Falls Common Council on June 27 approved the resolution to temporarily suspend the open container law inside the rectangle created by Glen, Ridge, Maple and Bay streets.

“The collaborative will have volunteers in place to ensure that no alcoholic beverages are taken past these points,” Mayor Bill Collins said, referring to the Glens Falls Collaborative, a group of downtown businesses that is hosting the event.

The open container law was suspended by the city during the Collaborative’s Wing Fest in April. Common Council members said the suspension worked well for the businesses and the attendees.

“One of the things we talked about a long time ago, both the mayor and I, is doing simple things like this to enhance an event and to draw more people to it,” At-large Councilman Jim Clark said. “Knock on wood, it’s been successful the couple of times we have done it and I am looking forward to Take A Bite. It’s always a good time.”

Fourth Ward Councilman Ben Lapham agreed.

“Wing Fest, I went over to Common Roots and lifted a few frosty ones and it was really nice. I’m also looking forward to the opportunity at Take A Bite,” he said.

Glens Falls Collaborative President Nancy Turner said the open container suspension will add another element to the event and hopefully have more attendees than years past, adding that the suspension of the law allows for a more enjoyable experience that she believes will draw more people to the area.

“With the law suspended, we can encourage attendees to walk around downtown with the freedom of enjoying an alcoholic beverage while exploring our restaurants, retailers and arts,” she said.

Take A Bite was the first event the Glens Falls Collaborative held, according to Turner. The event began around 10 years ago and has grown over the years to feature the outstanding variety of food that the downtown restaurants have to offer.

“This year’s event has 17 food vendors showcasing their best menu items. Events have been growing over the last two years and we expect to see a larger attendance than in years past,” she said.

Restaurants will be set up outside their place of business and in City Park, and Glen Street will be closed for the event. Businesses taking part include Downtown Social, Davison Brothers Brewing Co., Raul’s Mexican Grill, Radici Kitchen and Bar, Doc’s Restaurant, Park 26 at the Queensbury Hotel, and more.

“There will be picnic tables in City Park for people to use. We also encourage folks to bring a blanket and have a picnic in the park while enjoying live music, good food and beverages,” Turner said.

Newly-opened Go Play with Your Food, located at 126 Glen St., will be serving flatbreads and brownies for the first week. Chef Noah Jones said that they plan to change what they serve every week.

“The first week, we’re going to do brownies cut into quarters with a bit of whipped cream and a cherry. We’re also going to do one of our flatbread pizzas cut up into bite-size pieces,” he said.

A friend of the owner, Sharla Ives, said that Take A Bite brings more visibility to Go Play with Your Food and what they have to offer.

“We’re relatively new, so the more eyes we can get on our storefront, let people know we are here, this is where we are located and what we do helps with our success,” she said.

Live music schedule and location

7/5 on Glen Street: On Tap

7/5 on Ridge Street: Mark Rabin

7/12 on Glen Street: Lucas Garrett

7/19 on Glen Street: Lucas Garrett

7/19 on Ridge Street: Phil Camp

7/26 on Glen Street: On Tap

7/26 on Ridge Street: Mark Rabin

8/2 on Glen Street: On Tap

8/2 on Ridge Street: Mark Rabin

8/9 on Glen Street: The Spot

8/9 on Ridge Street: Brian Fitzgerald