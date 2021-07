The Glens Falls Symphony, under the musical direction of Charles Peltz, held its 20th summer pops concert, ending with a fireworks show, on Saturday evening at Crandall Park in Glens Falls.

The concert program was scheduled to feature summertime and patriotic favorites, including "God Bless America," "The Sound of Music," the "Armed Forces Salute,” "New York, New York" and "Lean on Me."