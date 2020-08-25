 Skip to main content
Sylvan Learning Center considering Saratoga Springs office
Sylvan Learning Center is holding two Zoom meetings to gauge interest in opening a Saratoga branch.

Sylvan Learning Center is considering opening a Saratoga Springs branch.

The tutoring center has received many calls from northern Saratoga residents, particularly from parents who want their children's reading or math level assessed after six months without in-person school.

The center will hold two meetings via Zoom, this Wednesday and Saturday, to gauge interest in the Saratoga branch.

At each meeting, representatives will also explain how Sylvan can support families with remote learning. They will also describe the center's options for in-school, virtual and in-center programming.

Registration in advance is required for either meeting.

The first meeting will be Wednesday at 2 p.m.

Register at https://tinyurl.com/y2fobppa.

The second meeting is Saturday at noon.

Register at https://tinyurl.com/y3ex6ncm.

