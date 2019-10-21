Jennifer Switzer, EDC Warren County's director of finance, announced this week she is leaving the organization to take a job in the Warrensburg school district.
Switzer is leaving the economic development organization to become the business manager at Warrensburg Central School. She announced the move Monday at the Warren County Local Development Corp. monthly meeting. She said Monday's meeting would be her last with the organization before she moves on.
She said she enjoyed her time with the economic development organizations.
"The opportunity came up and I felt like it was time for a change," she said.
Swtizer has been with EDC for nearly 13 years and also served as Queensbury town budget officer.
Craig Leggett, the Chester town supervisor who is a member of Warren County's Economic Growth & Development Committee, praised Switzer's efforts on behalf of EDC Warren County and the LDC, particularly in overseeing loans the LDC makes to local businesses.
"Thank you for your expertise," he said.
Ed Bartholomew, president of the EDC, said Switzer will be missed and said the agency's board has begun a search to replace her.
The Warrensburg school job paid $106,370 last year. The EDC post paid just under $70,000 annually, plus a stipend for doing the books for Warren County Local Development Corp.
Switzer said the move will not affect her run for re-election to the Town Board seat in Queensbury's 4th Ward. She is seeking a second term, running on the Democratic line against Independence Party candidate Travis Whitehead.
