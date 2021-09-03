Switch to premade meal delivery begins in two Warren County towns

Warren County has begun delivering premade meals to seniors in Chester and Warrensburg, but is able to continue with on-site food preparation at its other sites — at least for a few more weeks.
Mom’s Meals, a private service, is delivering the food. The company’s website says it can deliver refrigerated meals to any U.S. address. The meals are ready to heat and serve.
The Warren County Board of Supervisors in May entered into the agreement with the company to use it as a backup supplier in case a meal site was not able to open.
At issue is U.S. Foods, the primary vendor that supplied most of the county’s dry, canned and frozen goods, which gave notice in July that it would not submit a new bid after the current contract expired on Aug. 31.
The company said it was having trouble finding employees to fill all of its orders.
Dee Park, director of Warren Hamilton Counties Office for the Aging, told county officials on Wednesday that she asked the staff to place one final order with U.S. Foods before the contract expired and store as much of the products on site as possible.
“We were hoping that we could continue to produce our current menu until mid-September if not until the end of the September,” she said at the meeting of the Personnel, Administration and Higher Education Committee.
Then, all food delivery would switch over to Mom’s Meals. The firm’s contract did not include delivery to meal sites.
“I’m still currently trying to work with Mom’s Meals to determine whether or not they can provide the meals to the congregate dining setting,” Park said.
The Warren/Hamilton Counties Office for thef Aging began serving meals again in June for the first time in more than a year, after just doing home delivery since the start of the pandemic. However, the in-person sites are only open on certain days: on Mondays and Wednesday in Bolton, Johnsburg and Lake Luzerne. The Hamilton County meals are served at the Wells meal site on Mondays and Wednesdays and the Long Lake and Indian Lake meals sites on Tuesdays and Thursdays.
Part of the reason for the reduced days is because of a lack of staff. Park said the county currently has five vacant positions out of a staff of 13 that run the meal program.
Park said officials have not been able to open the Chestertown site. The Queensbury site is also not open because the county does not have the staff.
However, Park said the change to using Mom’s Meals would result in the eight county employees who work at the meal sites essentially having nothing to do. She said some staff could be used to fill out paperwork and make check-in calls to seniors.
“Unfortunately, I don’t think it’s enough to fill all the hours they currently have,” she said.
She said she does not think the problem with staffing and supply change shortages is going to be short term. Now would be the time to make the staffing cuts, when there are so many job openings, she said.
Warren County Administrator Ryan Moore said he believes the county could find activities for these workers to do. Moore said he does not want to make an existing problem with retention worse with the threat of layoffs.
“What we’re trying to do first and foremost is provide meals for clients and work our way out of a difficult situation,” he said. “We need to see how we can repurpose staff.”
Moore said the meal staff stepped up to the plate during COVID-19 and got the job done and kept everybody safe.
Johnsburg Supervisor Andrea Hogan said the county should reach out to the towns to see if they can offer assistance before making any staffing changes.
“A long-range plan needs to be put together to keep the congregate settings going and keep our Meals on Wheels volunteers engaged out in our communities with eyes on our seniors that are homebound,” she said.
Barb Mitchell, director of the Lake Luzerne Senior Center, said she had spoken with Park, and her office would be willing to contract with the Office for the Aging and have its cook take over operation of the Lake Luzerne meal site.
Queensbury at-Large Supervisor Doug Beaty said he thinks pending expiration of the enhanced federal unemployment benefits will bring more people back into the labor force and fill the vacant positions.
Resident Travis Whitehead said he believes that it does not make a lot of sense with the pandemic still raging to have the elderly eat meals in a congregating setting. He agreed that now would be the time to lay off people when there are jobs begging.
“There shouldn’t be any problem with people picking up another job, perhaps a better job,” he said.
Warren County Board of Supervisors Chairwoman Rachel Seeber said she also did not want to lay off those employees but continues to have discussions on how they could be used for delivery or if there are needs in other areas of the county.
“We have an opportunity here to also ask our seniors what they expect, what they deserve and what they need from our community, and we should be listening to them,” she said.
‘Opinion not valued’
The committee took no action on the issue at the meeting. Glens Falls 3rd Ward Supervisor Claudia Braymer, the committee chairwoman, asked Ward for her suggestions on how to move forward. Ward declined to offer her thoughts.
“I don’t want to make any recommendations, to be honest with you, because I feel that my opinion is not valued by some of the members on the board,” she said.
Park said she had sounded the alarm back in the spring about pending problems with the nutrition program and some people did not take her seriously.
She also pointed out that some of the decisions made by the Health Services Committee in the past were reversed by other committees. And, she said she is trying to mend relations with the staff at the meal sites, appearing to refer to an issue in 2018 when the county had considered contracting with Washington County to have the staff at that county’s jail prepare the meals for the program.
The contract would have saved Warren County about $75,000.
However, Warren County supervisors backed off on that idea after an outcry from the public over the loss of four jobs and reductions in hours of three others and concerns that the quality of the meals would not be as good and they would be cold.
Earlier this year, the Health Services Committee approved a resolution to delete the food service manager position and add a meal site manager position, at a lower salary rate.
Park had told the committee that the change would mean that the position would not have any supervisory responsibilities over the rest of the staff. There have been four food service managers at the site and there have been a lot of miscommunication, Park said.
“We give them directions from office and they direct this staff to do something completely different,” she said at that meeting.
Michael Goot covers politics, crime and courts, Warren County, education and business. Reach him at 518-742-3320 or mgoot@poststar.com.