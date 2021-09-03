Switch to premade meal delivery begins in two Warren County towns

“Unfortunately, I don’t think it’s enough to fill all the hours they currently have,” she said.

She said she does not think the problem with staffing and supply change shortages is going to be short term. Now would be the time to make the staffing cuts, when there are so many job openings, she said.

Warren County Administrator Ryan Moore said he believes the county could find activities for these workers to do. Moore said he does not want to make an existing problem with retention worse with the threat of layoffs.

“What we’re trying to do first and foremost is provide meals for clients and work our way out of a difficult situation,” he said. “We need to see how we can repurpose staff.”

Moore said the meal staff stepped up to the plate during COVID-19 and got the job done and kept everybody safe.

Johnsburg Supervisor Andrea Hogan said the county should reach out to the towns to see if they can offer assistance before making any staffing changes.

“A long-range plan needs to be put together to keep the congregate settings going and keep our Meals on Wheels volunteers engaged out in our communities with eyes on our seniors that are homebound,” she said.