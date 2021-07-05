Sweet Beet Bistro to reopen in Glens Falls

Developer Peter Hoffman acquired the property a few months later and began renovating the facility to von Geldern’s specifications earlier this year after she signed a long-term lease.

She believes the eatery will bring something new to the city’s vibrant restaurant scene, but acknowledged renovations are taking longer than expected — and at a price far higher than anticipated.

Still, she has big plans for the establishment, including an elegant patio surrounded by greenery, and a separate bar area that will feature maple flooring and a U-shaped bar.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

The restaurant itself will have an elegant design, and feature entrees made with ingredients sourced from local farms. There will also be locally sourced wines, beers and cocktails featured on the menu, von Geldern said.

“It’s going to be pretty elegant,” she said. “I’m hoping to have velvet booth seating and velvet chairs for the bar and big antique globe lighting.”

To help cover the growing renovation costs, von Geldern applied for funding under the Glens Falls Business Downtown Revitalization Initiative Venture Enterprise Program, or GF Business DRIVE.