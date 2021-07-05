Sweet Beet Bistro to reopen in Glens Falls

GLENS FALLS — When Johanna von Geldern made the decision to shutter her Greenwich-based restaurant last year shortly after the pandemic hit, she had plans to eventually reopen the establishment somewhere in Saratoga Springs.
But her daughter, Kate Houlihan, suggested she consider relaunching Sweet Beet Bistro in Glens Falls. After researching the area and sampling a few offerings from a number of downtown restaurants, von Geldern was convinced: The city was the perfect place for her gourmet farm-to-table style eatery.
“Glens Falls had been kind of off my radar,” she said. “I really hadn’t been to Glens Falls since I was in high school.”
Von Geldern launched the restaurant in 2015 and had a steady stream of customers until the pandemic took root. Instead of trying to navigate the state restrictions, she opted to close the restaurant and eventually find a location with greater foot traffic.
Nowadays, von Geldern is living in the city after relocating from Saratoga Springs to oversee the renovations of her soon-to-be-open restaurant, located just footsteps from Centennial Circle at 80-82 Warren St.
The 3,000-square-foot building was the longtime home of Mailings Made Easy before the business closed last year.
Developer Peter Hoffman acquired the property a few months later and began renovating the facility to von Geldern’s specifications earlier this year after she signed a long-term lease.
She believes the eatery will bring something new to the city’s vibrant restaurant scene, but acknowledged renovations are taking longer than expected — and at a price far higher than anticipated.
Still, she has big plans for the establishment, including an elegant patio surrounded by greenery, and a separate bar area that will feature maple flooring and a U-shaped bar.
The restaurant itself will have an elegant design, and feature entrees made with ingredients sourced from local farms. There will also be locally sourced wines, beers and cocktails featured on the menu, von Geldern said.
“It’s going to be pretty elegant,” she said. “I’m hoping to have velvet booth seating and velvet chairs for the bar and big antique globe lighting.”
To help cover the growing renovation costs, von Geldern applied for funding under the Glens Falls Business Downtown Revitalization Initiative Venture Enterprise Program, or GF Business DRIVE.
The program, launched this year using funds awarded to the city in 2016 as part of the state’s Downtown Revitalization Initiative, provides deferred loans to entrepreneurs seeking to start a new business or expand one started in the city within the last five years.
Von Geldern was one of eight applicants recently awarded a combined $235,000 in loans under the program.
She plans to use her $20,000 share to purchase new kitchen equipment, which will save her thousands of dollars in interest. Loans handed out under the program turn into forgivable grants if the business remains open after five years.
“When I first found out, I was literally dancing around my kitchen,” von Geldern said. “I was so happy. It just felt like a miracle, really.”
She plans on rehiring five of her former employees and is looking for at least five more, including managers and a chef.
As for Glens Falls, von Geldern said she regrets ever overlooking the city.
She said the city is on the rise and is poised for great things.
“I’m just really excited to be part of it all,” von Geldern said.
