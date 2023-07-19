QUEENSBURY — The swan boats ride at Six Flags Great Escape is out of service this year as the brook needs some shoring up.

The Queensbury Planning Board on Tuesday was set to review a project by the amusement park for stream bank stabilization covering 1,100 square feet of the brook. The site work includes new plantings, dredging and grading stabilization for the bank.

Nothing else about the ride is changing including structure or location on Glen Lake Brook, according to the documents submitted with the application.

Six Flags Great Escape spokeswoman Taylor Myers said the work is necessary to preserve the natural makeup of the river and to allow boats to safely pass each other. Myers said amusement park officials are reviewing the best options for the project and then will have a clearer timeline for the work.

Nothing will change about the ride, which dates back to 1954.

“We look forward to 70 more years of enjoyment once it opens again for the enjoyment of our guests,” she wrote in an email.

Myers said Six Flags Great Escape has made improvements to the park for its 2023 season including upgrading Raging River, refurbishing restrooms, restoring Cinderella’s Castle, increasing park seating and shading, installing water bottle refill stations and painting the historic Storytown features. The park was originally called Storytown.

“Guests have been sharing positive feedback in regard to our enhancements, staffing is up over last year and we look forward to continuing an incredible summer leading into our amazing fall season,” she said in an email.

According to Myers, the park is in the process of building a family restroom at is front gate for the convenience of guests.