SUV strikes Amish buggies in Hampton; four people taken to hospital

HAMPTON — Four members of the Amish community were transported to Glens Falls Hospital after their horse and buggies were struck by an SUV on Tuesday evening in Hampton.

The accident occurred at around 5:50 p.m. on State Route 4 near Golf Course Road.

Hampton Fire Chief Matthew Sears said the two buggies were headed from Fair Haven, Vermont toward Whitehall. The Toyota SUV was coming up behind the buggies, which were traveling on the side of the road near a ditch. There were four people in each buggy.

Sears said the sun was possibly in the male driver’s eyes as he came up over the hill.

He tapped his brakes when he realized he was approaching the buggies, but it was too late.

“He rear-ended the first buggy, which drove it into the second buggy. He drove over the top of that buggy,” he said.

Four Amish in that vehicle were struck, according to Sears.

When firefighters arrived, they got them out of the buggies and into ambulances, according to Sears.

“Everybody was talking. There’s probably some broken legs,” he said.

