SUV runs off road and onto frozen Hudson River in Stony Creek; driver taken to hospital

STONY CREEK — A Stony Creek woman had minor injuries after she crashed her SUV into the frozen-over Hudson River on Thursday morning.

The accident happened at about 7:30 a.m. on Stony Creek Road just west of 1000 Acres Ranch.

The driver of the BMW, 42-year-old Tanice M. Sumner, left the road and onto the frozen riverbed. Sumner was taken to Glens Falls Hospital by Warrensburg EMS, according to a news release from the Warren County Sheriff’s Office.

The river appeared to be mostly covered with ice. Scattered debris could be seen on the river and some along the side of the road.

The vehicle was removed from the water and towed from the scene.

Police do not know why Sumner left the road. The accident is under investigation.

Stony Creek Highway Superintendent Neil P. Bradley was arrested at the scene after police said he walked out onto the river and began taking pictures of the car.

Patrol officers told Bradley numerous times to leave the ice because of safety concerns. He became belligerent and continued to take pictures with a cellular device, police said.