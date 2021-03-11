SUV runs off road and into Hudson River in Stony Creek; driver taken to hospital

STONY CREEK — A Stony Creek woman suffered minor injuries after she crashed her SUV into the Hudson River on Thursday morning.
The accident happened at about 7:30 a.m. on Stony Creek Road just west of 1000 Acres Ranch.
The BMW, driven by 42-year-old Tanice M. Sumner, left the road and went into the river. It rolled upside down with its front end partially in the water.
Sumner was taken to Glens Falls Hospital by Warrensburg EMS, according to a news release from the Warren County Sheriff’s Office.
The river appeared to be mostly covered with ice. Scattered debris could be seen on the ice and some along the side of the road.
The vehicle was removed from the water and towed from the scene.
Police do not know why Sumner left the road. The accident is under investigation.
Stony Creek Highway Superintendent Neil P. Bradley was arrested at the scene after police said he walked out onto the river ice and began taking photos of the car.
Patrol officers told Bradley numerous times to leave the ice because of safety concerns. He became belligerent and continued to take pictures with a cellular device, police said.
Bradley was charged with misdemeanors of disorderly conduct and obstructing governmental administration. He was released and is due to appear in Stony Creek Town Court at a later date.
Bradley said he was at the highway garage when he heard the call come over the scanner and he went to the scene.
He went onto the ice to try to see if everyone was out of the car. He saw a baby seat in the car and baby clothes.
“I’m going to check that car out before I leave,” he said.
He said it was a friend of his that was taking photos. The friend said the woman crawled out of the vehicle and up the embankment.
The woman had said she was the sole occupant, but Bradley said he wanted to make sure because the woman may have been hypothermic and in shock.
The Sheriff’s Office was assisted at the scene by state police, state forest rangers and the Stony Creek, Thurman and Warrensburg fire departments.
Patrol Officer Gregory Seeley handled the accident and arrest.
