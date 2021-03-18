Suspicious package at Hartford Stewart's prompts road closure, school lock-out

HARTFORD — The Washington County Sheriff's Office on Thursday closed a portion of Route 40 in order to investigate a suspicious package at a nearby Stewart's shop, which forced a nearby school district to initiate lockout protocols.

Route 40 was closed between state Route 149 and Rowe Hill Road shortly after 7:30 a.m. after police were called to the Stewart's at 8062 Route 40 to investigate a report of suspicious activity in the convenience store's parking lot.

Deputies found a 44-year-old woman making irrational statements about a package she was carrying, which she said was ticking, according to police.

Police on scene convinced the woman to set the package down and evacuated the immediate area out of an abundance of caution.

The package was inspected by the New York State Police Bomb Disposal Unit and deemed safe.

The woman was transported to Glens Falls Hospital for evaluation.

The road was reopened shortly after 10 a.m.

The Hartford school district was contacted by the Sheriff's Office about the incident shortly after 8 a.m. and initiated a lockout protocol at about 8:15 a.m., according to Andrew Cook, the district's superintendent.