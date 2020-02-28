Suspended Whitehall principal fired by school board

WHITEHALL — The Whitehall Central School District Board of Education on Friday fired junior-senior high school Principal Jeff Keller, who had been suspended since late January.
The purpose of the 4-minute meeting was to take the formal vote to terminate the probationary appointment of Keller, who had been with the district since 2016.
Superintendent Patrick Dee placed Keller on administrative leave on Jan. 27 after Dee said he was aware of “serious concerns” regarding a “situation.”
Dee had said on Monday that he would be able to share further details about what led to this action. However, on Friday he said that he would not be able to provide more information.
“I’m still unable to speak to the circumstances surrounding the termination, as there continues to be an open investigation by the state,” he said.
Dee said he does not know when that investigation would be completed. He is in regular contact with state officials.
“They indicated as soon as it’s wrapped up, they will let me know. I will gladly share the details with the press,” he said.
Speculation is that it has to do with a state testing issue because the board met in executive session last month with BOCES Deputy District Superintendent Anthony Muller, who is the test integrity officer for BOCES, and school labor attorney Jay Girvin.
Dee declined to see whether it is a testing issue or if law enforcement is also involved in the matter.
Dee indicated that Keller had submitted a letter of resignation, but the board’s action rendered that moot.
Keller did not have tenure. He signed a two-year contract last June. His salary for the 2019-2020 school year was set at $102,795.
The board had been preparing to terminate Keller’s employment almost immediately after Dee suspended him. However, state education law requires a 30-day notice to probationary administrator, supervisor or teacher that a board of education is going to take action to terminate the employee. Also under the law, employees collect their salary for 30 days after the board action.
“We’ve provided notification Jan. 28 of the impending termination. We terminated this evening, which means his salary would end on March 28,” Dee said.
The board on Monday hired former Abraham Wing School Superintendent John Godfrey as interim junior-senior high school principal for the rest of the school at a rate of $425 per day.
Dee said now that Keller has been terminated, the district can start the process to find a permanent principal.
Reach Michael Goot at 518-742-3320 or mgoot@poststar.com and follow his blog poststar.com/blogs/michael_goot/.