Suspended Whitehall principal fired by school board

WHITEHALL — The Whitehall Central School District Board of Education on Friday fired junior-senior high school Principal Jeff Keller, who had been suspended since late January.

The purpose of the 4-minute meeting was to take the formal vote to terminate the probationary appointment of Keller, who had been with the district since 2016.

Superintendent Patrick Dee placed Keller on administrative leave on Jan. 27 after Dee said he was aware of “serious concerns” regarding a “situation.”

Dee had said on Monday that he would be able to share further details about what led to this action. However, on Friday he said that he would not be able to provide more information.

“I’m still unable to speak to the circumstances surrounding the termination, as there continues to be an open investigation by the state,” he said.

Dee said he does not know when that investigation would be completed. He is in regular contact with state officials.

“They indicated as soon as it’s wrapped up, they will let me know. I will gladly share the details with the press,” he said.

