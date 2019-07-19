A suspended Saratoga Springs lawyer lost his bid to get his law license back his week because of unpaid child support.
John M. "Jake" Hogan III had his law license suspended for two years in 2016 after he was found by the Appellate Division of state Supreme Court to have committed unspecified misconduct after complaints were made by 6 clients.
The court found that he neglected legal matters, did not remit or notify clients that he had settlement funds or other funds that belonged to them and misled the Committee on Professional Standards as it investigated the allegations.
Hogan had been disciplined before, including two letters of “caution” and three admonitions, for similar misconduct.
He applied to the Appellate Division for reinstatement in May, but the court found that he hadn't met all of the requirements and also had judgments indicating he was $56,000 in arrears on child support payments.
Hogan can re-apply in the future.
