Suspect in massive Washington County drug seizure released from jail

Then came Jan. 1, when state laws dramatically changed when bail can be set on those accused of crimes. Dozens of serious felonies, including some homicide, burglary and major drug charges, no longer qualify for bail.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-589-5944 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

Jordan said there was little his office could do to have bail set in Harris' case, and Washington County Judge Kelly McKeighan had no choice but to release Harris on his own recognizance despite the fact he faces up to 24 years in state prison, has not ties to the county or region and is considered a flight risk.

"This guy is in the business of feeding our drug epidemic," Jordan said. "To take away the discretion to set bail from judges in a case like this is absurd."

Harris is due back in court on Feb. 17.

On Monday, McKeighan will hold a bail hearing for a four-time felon from New York City who skipped bail in 2018 on multiple felony charges after a 100 mph chase.