Suspect in fatal high-speed chase faces new charges

Chauvin said the new charges were not a surprise, as he knew more charges were possible once the blood tests were complete.

"We are going to have our expert review the results," he said.

Crouse, 30, of Akwesasne, pleaded not guilty last October to a 12-count indictment for the high-speed chase on the Northway that began in Queensbury and bizarre actions afterward when he exposed himself to Glens Falls Hospital staff and police and spit on a television news cameraman. With the new charges, he now faces 14 counts.

The charges stem from a wild 25-mile chase from Queensbury to the town of Chester last Sept. 26.

State Police tried to stop him for driving 93 mph in a construction zone in the northbound lanes near Exit 18, and he fled north at speeds of up to 111 mph.

Police said Crouse ran several vehicles off the highway and nearly hit a Warren County sheriff’s officer who tried to use tire deflation devices near Exit 23.