Survey says it's going to be a busy summer for Lake George

LAKE GEORGE — August is going to be a busy month for Lake George businesses, according to a new survey released by the Lake George Regional Chamber of Commerce.
Results from the survey, which was sponsored by the chamber and Warren County Tourism, found that 62% of respondents plan to visit Lake George in August or sometime during the fall, and that the region meets many of the interests tourist are seeking in a summer vacation.
Nearly 6,000 people responded to the online survey, which was sent to individuals who have shared their email address with either a Warren County or Lake George business. Thirty prizes were donated by area businesses to encourage participation.
The survey provides valuable insights for how businesses should be preparing to operate for the remainder of the year, said Gina Mintzer, executive director of the LGRCC.
"This will assist us as we continue to communicate with our valued visitors and plan for the future as a business community," Mintzer said in a statement.
The survey found that 29% of respondents plan to visit Lake George at least three times this year, and that only 8% have no plans to travel this year because of the pandemic.
In addition, 62% of those surveyed said they plan to stay overnight.
Lake George, according to the survey, offers many of the accommodations tourists are looking for, including beaches, shopping and water sports.
"Survey results show that visitors are seeking a safe and uncrowded summer vacation, which is exactly what we have to offer,” Warren County Tourism Director Joanne Conley said in a statement.
It's been a busy summer for Lake George, even with the pandemic. Sidewalks in the village have been crowded and parking meter revenue for the first two weeks of July is in line with what it was last year, according to Mayor Robert Blais.
The Adirondack region was named one of five "Perfect (and socially distant) summer weekend getaways from New York City" by Vogue magazine last month.
"Really want to get away from it all — like, no cell service away? Enter the Adirondacks," the magazine wrote.
The article highlighted the region's vast hiking opportunities and rich history.
Safety has been a top priority for Lake George-area businesses this year in wake of the pandemic. The village recently hired a COVID-19 inspector to ensure all guidelines put in place by the state are being followed.
Funa'rama Play Park, a small amusement park that doubles as an arcade, was shut down and issued a citation last week for illegally operating without clearance from the state, while Duffy's Tavern was issued a verbal and written warning by village inspectors for not adhering to social distancing guidelines.
But a majority of businesses have been adhering to state mandates, which include limiting capacity, wearing face coverings and following social distancing protocols.
In fact, nearly 200 businesses have committed to the Health and Safety Pledge sponsored by the Lake George and Adirondack Regional chambers of commerce.
The pledge requires businesses to follow all COVID-19-related guidelines recommended by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the state's Department of Health.
The region's commitment to safety and various attractions make it the perfect place to visit, according to Conley.
“The Lake George area offers the perfect combination of family attractions and unlimited, healthy outdoor recreation," she said.
Chad Arnold is a reporter for The Post-Star covering the city of Glens Falls and the town and village of Lake George. Follow him on Twitter @ChadGArnold.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.