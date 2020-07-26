Survey says it's going to be a busy summer for Lake George

LAKE GEORGE — August is going to be a busy month for Lake George businesses, according to a new survey released by the Lake George Regional Chamber of Commerce.

Results from the survey, which was sponsored by the chamber and Warren County Tourism, found that 62% of respondents plan to visit Lake George in August or sometime during the fall, and that the region meets many of the interests tourist are seeking in a summer vacation.

Nearly 6,000 people responded to the online survey, which was sent to individuals who have shared their email address with either a Warren County or Lake George business. Thirty prizes were donated by area businesses to encourage participation.

The survey provides valuable insights for how businesses should be preparing to operate for the remainder of the year, said Gina Mintzer, executive director of the LGRCC.

"This will assist us as we continue to communicate with our valued visitors and plan for the future as a business community," Mintzer said in a statement.

The survey found that 29% of respondents plan to visit Lake George at least three times this year, and that only 8% have no plans to travel this year because of the pandemic.