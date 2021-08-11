Survey: More boaters, fewer invasives in Adirondack waterways in 2020

While there were more boaters on Adirondack waterways last summer, the number of invasive species was down, according to the latest survey by the Adirondack Watershed Institute at Paul Smith’s College.

The report shows that while six species of aquatic invasives were found on boats in the Adirondacks, none were new to the region.

In 2020, boat launch stewards reported a 25 percent increase in boats and boaters compared to the previous three years. However, fewer invasive species were found on boats than in past years.

Dan Kelting, the institute’s executive director, says the most commonly found plant species pulled off boats and trailers was Eurasian watermilfoil, and the most commonly found animal species was the Zebra mussel.

He is “cautiously optimistic” that invasive species numbers will be down for this summer, as are the number of boaters, so far. He says more and more boaters are agreeing to have their watercraft inspected by stewards, and that includes motorized and non-motorized boats.

Kelting says most of the institute’s stewards are college students who are heading back to school later this month.

The inspection stations will be open through Columbus Day weekend, and he invites anyone interesting in helping as a steward into the fall to contact the Adirondack Watershed Institute through the website: adkwatershed.org

