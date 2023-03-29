GLENS FALLS — Glens Falls residents said they were most concerned about noise coming from vehicles, loud music and motorized equipment, according to a survey.

“Sixty-nine percent of the people said they have concerns about noise in the city and left additional comments,” said Third Ward Councilwoman Diana Palmer at Monday’s Building and Codes Committee workshop.

The committee reviewed the results of a survey about the city’s noise ordinance distributed to residents.

Palmer, chairwoman of the committee, said that 51% of residents that filled out the survey had issues with the current ordinance.

“There were a lot of comments about motorized equipment and it was reported in more residential areas. People were upset about leaf blowers, particularly gas powered leaf blowers. Some people specified the use of the equipment at night such as the leaf blowers, snow blowers, and lawn mowers,” she said.

Most of the motor vehicle complaints regarded vehicles with modified exhaust systems and loud music or the bass being too high, according to Palmer.

Police Chief Jarred Smith told the committee that there were 228 police calls in 2022 concerning noise.

He said dispatch will assign a call a type as it comes in, but the type is sometimes changed by the officers as they address the issue. This in turn makes it difficult for law enforcement when addressing noise calls.

“The original call type is what the dispatcher takes the call as and then the officer has the ability to change it to the appropriate type. Some get changed and some don’t,” he said. “For example, one complaint could come in as a noise complaint, but it ended up being more of a welfare check as the person had extensive mental health issues and was taken to the hospital. Each call is very specific.”

JD Ellingsworth, a consultant for the committee, compared similar communities to Glens Falls and presented information regarding each one’s noise ordinance. Cities such as Troy, Schenectady, Cohoes, Gloversville, and Saratoga were compared.

Some of the information he found was regarding decibel unit measurements, noise ordinances listed on entertainment license applications, and exemptions for permitted events.

“I read the laws and almost every one of them had standards and were all worded similarly,” he said.

Palmer wrapped the discussion of the survey asking attendees of the Building and Codes Committee for next steps in addressing the ordinance.

Fourth Ward Councilman Ben Lapham said he would work to compile the data and work on a starting template to combat the issues. The template will be shared to other members of the committee before the next meeting on April 12 at 1 p.m.

Justin Reckner, code enforcement officer, will continue to enforce the current noise ordinance while also seeking input from Smith. Smith said he is not looking to help make the law, but offer guidance on how the police department will enforce it.

“The issue I have in making laws is that’s not the way the system is supposed to work. I can give feedback, I can give details. I’m a law enforcement agency representative and I’m not supposed to be anything else,” Smith said.