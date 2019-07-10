The city of Glens Falls installed new cameras in the Haviland Cove beach area this year and they have already paid dividends.
Mayor Dan Hall said Tuesday that there was some vandalism over the weekend by teenagers. The youths spray-painted graffiti on city property.
“They walked up from Haviland Cove and all the way up to Richardson Street and did some damage along the way,” he said.
City crews worked Monday to clean up the damage. The city had reorganized its Recreation Department and cut back on a staff position to invest money in the cameras, according to Hall.
The Glens Falls Police Department and Warren County Sheriff’s Office have viewed video footage and believe they have identified the youths responsible, according to Hall. Investigators are working on the case.
“That’s a good thing to catch them,” he said. “Hopefully, that will deter other people from damaging our parks.”
Paving cooperation
The Glens Falls Common Council on Tuesday voted to enter into an intermunicipal agreement with the town of Queensbury to pave Jerome Avenue.
Hall explained that Jerome Avenue is a bit unique. All of the property addresses are located in Queensbury, but the street itself is in Glens Falls.
He said city officials reached out to the town and sought to split the cost of paving.
“I think this is a big moment for us in the history of paving, where the town of Queensbury is helping us pave a border street,” he said.
Horicon Avenue, Kensington Road and Garfield Street are next on the list of the 22 streets to be paved this summer, according to Hall.
Assessment settlements
The city of Glens Falls on Tuesday approved an agreement to settle a tax assessment challenge by the First Presbyterian Church of Glens Falls.
The church sought to cut its assessment from $3,610,500 to $1,347,500. Although churches are exempt from property taxes, a portion of the water bills in Glens Falls are based on assessed valuation, according to the terms of the settlement.
The assessed value will remain the same for tax years 2017 and 2018. It will be set at $1.776 million for tax years 2019 through 2022.
This is the latest in a string of assessment challenges that the city has settled in recent months.
Last month, the city reached an agreement with Andritz Inc., which owns several manufacturing buildings. The assessment at 1 Namic Place will be reduced from $5.375 million to $1.125 million for 2019. That assessment will be raised to $1.5 million for 2020 and 2021. The parcel at 13 Pruyn’s Island will be reduced from $1.43 million to $550,000.
Last November, the city settled with Price Chopper for its now-vacant store at 76 Cooper St. and with Sani Industries for its Pediatric Dentistry of Glens Falls office at 88 Broad St.
Burial site find
Lake George Town Board member Marisa Muratori reported that a skull with some hair attached to it was found at the 18th-century burial site that is being excavated at the corner of Courtland and Horicon streets.
The reason that some hair was preserved is there was a copper button that the soldier had used to hold his cap onto his head.
“The chemical from the copper seeped into the skull and preserved the hair,” she said.
Muratori has participated in the sifting of a large pile of dirt, which is occurring on Saturdays, mostly with staff from the New York State Museum.
The state is documenting the artifacts and bone fragments. Muratori said the plan is for the remains to be re-interred at Battlefield Park, complete with a formal ceremony.
'Adirondack Life' Show
The first-ever Adirondack Life Show will take place Friday, Saturday and Sunday at the Lake George Forum.
The event is sponsored by Adirondack Life magazine, in partnership with Solid Wood Promotions, and will feature artisans and log-home builders, representatives from construction and lighting trades, photographers and wildlife rehabilitators. There will also be maple treats, local cheese and other products and publications for camps and homes that evoke the Adirondacks, according to a news release.
People will be able to learn about Adirondack raptors and people who rescue injured wildlife, and will be able to see work from landscape photographers Jonathan Esper and Carl Heilman II.
Exhibitors include Adirondack Experience: The Museum on Blue Mountain Lake, Adirondack Folk School, the Wild Center at Tupper Lake, the regional chapter of the National Audubon Society and the Utica Zoomobile.
The event will take place at the Lake George Forum at 2200 Route 9 on Friday from 1 p.m. to 7 p.m.; Saturday from 10 am. to 6 p.m. and Sunday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Admission is $10 for adults and free for ages 18 and younger. For more information visit, adirondacklifeshow.com.
Orcutt Bay traffic
The Lake George Town Board has decided not to do anything to address complaints about excessive boat traffic in Orcutt Bay after residents of Cannon Point did not like the town’s solution to install four mooring buoys to designate the boundaries of the area.
The residents were trying to cut down on partying by boats that tie up end to end.
Muratori said a representative from Cannon Point said residents worried that marking the area would create a “playpen” to encourage more traffic.
Board member Nancy Stannard said it is a tough balancing act between residents’ wishes and people’s right to use the lake.
“Nobody wants boats if they're in front of their places,” she said.
Sewer plant letdown
Village of Lake George Mayor Robert Blais and town Supervisor Dennis Dickinson were invited to Albany International Airport for an announcement Tuesday by Gov. Andrew Cuomo.
Blais had hoped that the governor would be handing out grants for projects across upstate.
However, the news conference was just for the governor to unveil the Exit 3 sign for the new Northway exit leading directly to the airport and to provide an update on the project’s completion in late 2020.
Blais is still hoping for additional state funds to pay for the cost of the $24 million-plus wastewater treatment plant.
Sign, signs, signs
Speaking of signs, the Lake George Town Board is looking to get a handle on the amount of signs and banners that are proliferating on the fence that is at the intersection of Route 9N and Route 9 coming off Northway Exit 21.
The fence was put up during the Gateway project, which beautified that section of town with a landscaped median and new lighting.
People are putting up signs to advertise their businesses or events and they are multiplying.
“It's become problematic and there’s been a lot of complaints,” said board member Marisa Muratori.
Dickinson said he does not want to micromanage the signs, but believes that they should be limited in the length of time they are put up to advertise an event and taken down immediately afterward.
Town officials are also exploring limiting the section of the fence where people can place signs to just a couple of sections and to limit their size. They also want to prohibit political signs.
Take it or leave it
Muratori reported that here has been a great response to what is being called the “Reuse Center.”
People are able to drop off items or collect items that are left in a designated shed in the transfer station.
Dropping off electronics is discouraged and people are asked to see the attendant for assistance, she added.
All kinds of items have been left including skis, bicycles and housewares, according to Muratori.
“People are taking it,” she said. “I saw a really nice handbag in there. I was tempted.”
