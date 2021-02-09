Surprise bill greets family after COVID tests

She had insurance. She knew COVID tests were supposed to be free. So she wasn’t worried about going to urgent care.

Then she got the bill.

Saratoga Hospital billed $385 for urgent care, although she only saw the lab tech who swabbed her for the COVID test. The hospital billed $324 for the test.

Her insurance company, CDPHP, paid part of the bill and told her to pay $286.

When contacted by The Post-Star, CDPHP said that was likely a mistake.

“That’s right, she should not have to pay,” said spokeswoman Ali Skinner.

But when Potvin called to question the bill, she said the person she spoke with reluctantly told her he could send it through again to see if anything changed, and warned her that could take 30 days.

“I said yes, reprocess it,” Potvin said.

Late Tuesday afternoon, CDPHP called to tell her she would not have to pay anything. Officials explained that the bill from Saratoga Hospital had just said “new patient — lab work.” If the bill had specified that the visit was for COVID, she would not have been charged.