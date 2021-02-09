Surprise bill greets family after COVID tests

COVID tests are supposed to be free, no matter where you go.
But reality is not living up to the state and federal rules.
If a doctor writes a prescription, people can get a free test from Warren County’s testing site. State testing sites are also free, but residents must make an appointment, which is sometimes days later. At local pharmacies, such as CVS, those who have symptoms or were exposed to someone who tested positive can get a free test.
But CVS will charge for a test if people need it for travel purposes.
And then there’s urgent care.
Queensbury resident Charlotte Potvin was notified that she had been exposed to coronavirus. In Warren County, contact tracers advise contacts to monitor themselves for symptoms while quarantining and contact their doctor to get tested if they get sick. They are also told they can get a test seven days after exposure if they don’t develop symptoms, to make sure they are not asymptomatic.
Potvin followed that advice. She asked Warren County Health Services where she should get a test. The county has a testing site, but people must have a prescription from their doctor. She did not have one, so Health Services referred her to Saratoga Hospital Urgent Care — Adirondack on Route 9 in Queensbury.
She had insurance. She knew COVID tests were supposed to be free. So she wasn’t worried about going to urgent care.
Then she got the bill.
Saratoga Hospital billed $385 for urgent care, although she only saw the lab tech who swabbed her for the COVID test. The hospital billed $324 for the test.
Her insurance company, CDPHP, paid part of the bill and told her to pay $286.
When contacted by The Post-Star, CDPHP said that was likely a mistake.
“That’s right, she should not have to pay,” said spokeswoman Ali Skinner.
But when Potvin called to question the bill, she said the person she spoke with reluctantly told her he could send it through again to see if anything changed, and warned her that could take 30 days.
“I said yes, reprocess it,” Potvin said.
Late Tuesday afternoon, CDPHP called to tell her she would not have to pay anything. Officials explained that the bill from Saratoga Hospital had just said “new patient — lab work.” If the bill had specified that the visit was for COVID, she would not have been charged.
She also took up the issue with Saratoga Hospital, which said it’s allowed to seek payment for COVID from the patient’s insurance company.
State law says that insurance companies can’t pass on any copays, deductibles or other charges to the patient, but that insurance companies should pay the company that performed the test.
It’s in an amendment to the insurance regulations. The state Department of Financial Services added a new regulation to specify that patients don’t have to pay for care related to diagnosing COVID-19. The state also describes the new rules succinctly online.
“You will not have to pay your copayment, coinsurance, or deductible when you go to your doctor, a provider at another outpatient setting, an urgent care center, or an emergency room to diagnose COVID-19, including when the services are provided through telehealth,” the state said.
State labs are free, but they’re not the only option.
“You will not have to pay your copayment, coinsurance, or deductible when you get a laboratory test to diagnose COVID-19 at other labs either,” the state said.
The law does not say that patients have to pay if they are diagnosed with not having COVID.
Potvin was frustrated by the whole experience and wondered how many other people have been charged and simply paid the bill.
The urgent care fee of $385 particularly burned her because she did not receive any care, just the test, which was billed separately.
“They don’t even tell you,” she said. “I would’ve gotten up and said, ‘Well, I’ll go somewhere else.”
She called Saratoga Hospital to complain, saying they should not have charged the fee, which was described as a “new patient” fee.
“You’re an urgent care. How many repeat patients do you get?” she said. “I didn’t see a doctor, the lab guy swabbed me and I left.”
Saratoga Hospital said there was no standard fee for walking into the urgent care.
“Charges for an urgent care visit are based on the clinical documentation in the patient’s medical record; ancillary services are charged separately when provided,” said spokesman Peter Hopper.
As for the test itself, Potvin asked whether there would be a fee when she arrived, but she was told no one knew how much it would cost.
She said medical facilities should know how much basic services cost, such as the new patient fee and standard lab tests.
“I don’t know how they get away with it,” she said. “At the emergency dog vet they say it’ll be at least $1,400, sign this clipboard saying we told you. At the emergency vet they tell you! But at urgent care they don’t know?”
If she has to get tested again, she said, she’ll remember that it’s free at CVS.
It is also free at Walgreens for all, including those who need it for travel purposes.
You can reach Kathleen Moore at 742-3247 or kmoore@poststar.com. Follow her on Twitter @ByKathleenMoore or at her blog on www.poststar.com.