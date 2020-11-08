Surge in COVID cases reported at Great Meadow prison

A surge of coronavirus cases in Washington County is coming from Great Meadow Correctional Facility in Fort Ann, county officials said Sunday.

The state reported Friday that there were 16 new cases in the county Thursday, but the county reported only one.

The difference is “cases within state facilities that are not reportable community cases under the responsibility of Washington County Public Health,” the county said in a news release.

Since Public Health does not supervise prisoners’ health, those statistics are not reported to the public, according to the news release. County officials argued that they only have to report cases that they are monitoring. The state monitors prisoners.

Workers at the maximum-security prison who live in the county would be reported as residents under the county’s responsibility.

Also Sunday, the state reported that Saturday’s total coronavirus cases maintained their new high, with 3,428 cases and the state’s weekly positive test rate average steadily increasing from 1.3% to 1.9% in three weeks.

