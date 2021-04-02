Support group aids people with multiple myeloma, a 'roller coaster' disease

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

She had a stem-cell transplant in Boston, which sustained her for two years until more symptoms emerged.

She was feeling better in 2018 and had tremendous support from her family, but knew she needed somebody who could understand her journey. When Wallace found her on an online support group, McAfee asked if they could meet in person to talk.

They decided to form their own local group, the Adirondack Multiple Myeloma Support Group, which meets from 2 to 4 p.m. the first Friday of the month at Rocksport in Queensbury. The group is meeting virtually because of the coronavirus pandemic.

“I really was a wreck,” Wallace said. “When everything happened, I pretty much went into survival mode.”

Both women were so focused on getting their transplants that neither was prepared for post-transplant life — 100 days of isolation followed by living with cancer and fighting more battles as they arise.

“It’s a roller coaster,” Wallace said. “There’s so many ups and downs. And we’re on treatment all the time because there is no cure.”

It’s a complicated mental game, McAfee said.