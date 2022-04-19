Supplies to be distributed to Warren County residents impacted by storm

Bottled water and dry ice will be made available for free on Wednesday to those who have been affected by the snowstorm on Monday and Tuesday.

The Warren County Office of Emergency Services has worked with town leaders, fire companies and National Grid in the impacted communities to set up the distribution of these supplies. Residents can find them at:

Chestertown fire station, 5885 Route 8, Chestertown, beginning at noon.

North Creek Fire Department, 134 Main St., North Creek, beginning at 12:30 p.m. The fire station will open at noon as warming station.

Stony Creek Town Hall, 52 Hadley Road, Stony Creek, beginning at 1 p.m.

Lake Luzerne Town Hall, 539 Lake Ave., Lake Luzerne, beginning at 1 p.m.

The dry ice and water are being provided by National Grid. Supplies will be distributed while they last.

Emergency Services officials are advising residents who have lost electrical service from storm-related issues that those outages may last for up to 48 hours.

As of 4 p.m. Tuesday, more than 12,000 National Grid customers in the county were without electricity, according to a news release. The towns of Chester, Horicon, Stony Creek, Johnsburg, Lake Luzerne, Thurman and Warrensburg had large percentages of homes without power.

Ann Marie Mason, director of Warren County Emergency Services, thanked all of the first responders and utility crews who put in work during the storm.

Mason urged residents to avoid travel in areas with downed trees and power lines. If anyone is in need of assistance they should call 911, or find the nearest fire station or emergency squad building if they do not have service, she advised.

"We ask residents in the hard-hit communities to please be patient as utility crews work to make repairs, as there is extensive damage around the northern and western parts of Warren County," she said.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0