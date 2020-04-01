Supervisors told to assume everyone is sick

FORT EDWARD — Assume everyone is sick.
That’s what the Washington County supervisors were told during a virtual meeting Wednesday morning.
“You cannot assume there’s nobody in your town that has this,” County Attorney Roger Wickes told supervisors. “As a matter of fact, we should operate as if the opposite is true. Everybody in your town has this, and you should treat them accordingly.”
He encouraged supervisors to tell their residents to stay home. If they go shopping, don’t shop as a family.
“Stay home, stop the spread,” Wickes said. “This thing can’t walk unless it’s attached to somebody who’s out there that’s walking. It can’t fly unless it’s attached to somebody who flies.”
Washington County is not testing residents. The only way residents can get tested is if they are admitted to a hospital.
“We don’t want to have a few deaths to make it real,” Wickes said. “We want to try to avoid that.”
Residents told to stay home by a doctor must report that to Public Health in order to get benefits from an employer.
“Help us spread the message, not the virus,” Wickes said, “and we’ll be fine.”
County Administrator Chris DeBolt also told supervisors the county will not release information regarding the location of anyone that has tested positive for COVID-19 in Washington County.
He doesn’t want people to have a “false sense of security” assuming certain towns are safe because no positive cases have been reported.
“Assume everybody in every community has it because it is significantly more widespread than what we know,” DeBolt said.
The board passed a resolution to temporarily set aside the procurement policy with regard to purchases made during the ongoing crisis and allow the chairman to authorize payment of bills.
Hartford Supervisor Dana Haff also asked the board to consider putting Department of Public Works employees back to work. Haff said he would like to see the DPW declared an essential service in the interest of public safety.
“The weather right now is conducive to construction,” Haff said. “I would like to see them out maintaining the roads.”
The board took no action on Haff’s suggestion. The board plans to meet again in another virtual meeting April 17.
