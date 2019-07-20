QUEENSBURY — A Warren County supervisor who has pushed for more sales tax money for his town sparked another round of debate on the issue Friday by announcing he was "very disappointed" about a lack of action toward the financial concerns of a number of supervisors.
Lake Luzerne Supervisor Gene Merlino has championed the cause of property-poor towns for several years, and garnered some support last fall that led to a pledge from board Chairman Ronald Conover that possible changes to sales tax distribution would be reviewed.
Merlino, though, told his fellow supervisors Friday that the issue has not gotten the serious attention he believed it would.
"It's July and we haven't had any real discussions," he said.
A portion of the county's sales tax receipts are distributed to towns based on assessed value of their property, which has meant towns with lakefront property have gotten an increasing share as the property has grown more valuable. Many of those towns, though, have fewer people than others like Lake Luzerne and Warrensburg, which get less sales tax money despite having higher population.
Merlino, Warrensburg Supervisor Kevin Geraghty and Glens Falls supervisors have said their municipalities financially struggle while towns like smaller towns like Bolton, Hague and Horicon get bigger shares of the pie. But those towns have not been willing to give up any of what they receive, so there has been a stalemate whenever the debate is renewed.
Glens Falls 4th Ward Supervisor Bill Loeb suggested an ad hoc committee of supervisors be formed to study the issue. But Conover quickly questioned that request, saying that the board's Legislative and Rules Committee was already charged with delving into it.
"It is presently before Laws and Rules," he said.
He also pointed out that the Board of Supervisors held a special meeting with an in-depth analysis and presentation from county Administrator Ryan Moore in January, and there had not been any push or agreement in the months since to change the distribution formula. The Legislative and Rules Committee also discussed it in May.
Conover asked that the Legislative and Rules Committee discuss it again at its next meeting, though there was not a meeting of that committee scheduled as of Friday afternoon.
Queensbury at-Large Supervisor Brad Magowan said "we need to do something" to help the struggling towns, but a change of the distribution formula is difficult unless the city of Glens Falls opts into the county distribution plan. Glens Falls currently receives its own sales tax independently.
Magowan suggested a review of a potential hike in the sales tax percentage, but only if neighboring Washington County would pursue one as well.
Warren, Washington and Saratoga counties are the only counties in the state with 7 percent sales tax, as all other counties in the state are higher.
A 1 percent sales tax hike would raise an additional $17 million annually, but the region's business community has been ardently against an increase when it has been proposed in past years.
