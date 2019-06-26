FORT EDWARD — The Washington County Board of Supervisors on Friday set a July date for the required public hearing on the SUNY Adirondack proposed 2019-2020 budget.
Approved earlier this month by both the Washington County board's Community College and Finance committees, the proposed $32 million budget is an increase over last year.
The Washington County portion of budget, about $1.5 million, is a nearly $30,000 increase over last year, supervisors said.
“We recognize the continued constraints on our counties from mandates and property tax caps. However, we know it is important to our community that the college thrives,” said SUNY Adirondack President Kristine Duffy in a letter to the supervisors. “With that in mind, we are requesting a modest 2 percent increase from our sponsors, which translates to approximately $70,000 in additional funds for next year.”
Washington and Warren Counties provide financial support to the college. The public hearing is set for 10:05 a.m. July 19 in the Washington County Office Building in Fort Edward.
Hospital opens morgue
After Glens Falls Hospital offered the county the use of its morgue for forensic medical services, the supervisors' Finance Committee approved the hospital proposal during the June meeting.
The hospital will charge the county a one-time startup fee of $2,000 and $1,200 per case. The county currently pays Albany Medical Center $2,000.
Whitehall Canal Days
At noon on Friday, Whitehall kicks off a two-day celebration of music, food, fun and festivities in Skenesborough Park.
On Friday and Saturday, there will be vendors, musical acts, games, rides and horse-drawn wagon rides. The Canal Days run through 10 p.m. each day, with a fireworks display over the canal on Saturday night.
Admission is free.
Youth board members appointed
The Washington County Board of Supervisors approved the appointment of five county residents to the Washington County Youth Advisory Board on Friday.
Appointed by the Washington County Health and Human Services Committee were Tammy DeLorme, Whitehall; Alyssa Lyford, Kingsbury; Polly Monahan, Hebron; Alexis Parker, Kingsbury; and Jack Repsis, Kingsbury, who will serve terms running through Dec. 31, 2021.
Seniors of the Year
Office of Aging honorees, Arlene Green and Anthony Cantanucci, both residents of Fort Ann, were recognized for their community service at the Washington County Board of Supervisors meeting on Friday morning.
"They have dedicated countless hours to volunteerism and civic engagement and worked hard to make their communities the best they can be through their many contributions and services," said Gina Cantanucci, director of the Office of Aging.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Comments will not be posted if any of the following rules are violated:
- Comments must be contained to the topic of the articles only.
- Comments must be civil in tone and cannot contain personal insults directed toward another reader.
- Profanities cannot be used, including abbreviations or acronyms.
- Comments critical of crime or accident victims, or imply guilt are not allowed.
- Comments that are potentially libelous, including those that contain accusations not supported by facts are not allowed.
- Comments that appear to be taunting others who comment are not allowed.
- Comments should be brief and never more than 1,000 characters.