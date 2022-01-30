Supervisors resign committee posts in protest

QUEENSBURY — Three members of the Warren County Board of Supervisors have resigned from committees to protest what they say is sexism from the new board chairman.

Johnsburg Town Supervisor Andrea Hogan, a Democrat, resigned as chairwoman of the county’s American Rescue Plan Act Advisory Committee on Jan. 18.

Two Republicans also resigned from committees. Queensbury at-Large Supervisor Doug Beaty quit his position on the Economic Growth and Development Committee on Wednesday and fellow Queensbury at-Large Supervisor Rachel Seeber resigned from her position on the county’s Park Operations and Management Committee as well as the Occupancy Tax Coordination Committee.

“The environment and hostility created by certain members of the board has gotten to a point that is beyond the pale, perhaps actionable and based upon what appears to be individual beliefs about certain members of the board,” Seeber said.

Seeber does hold the position of chairwoman of the National Association of Counties/New York State Association of Counties, which is a special committee. Special committees differ from standing committees because they are created by the board for a specific issue.

The ARPA Advisory Committee is also designated as a special committee.

According to the updated list of committees, only three of the five women on the board are in a chairwoman or vice chairwoman position on the county’s 13 standing committees.

Hague Town Supervisor Edna Frasier is the chairwoman of the Health Services Committee and is the vice chairwoman of the Human Services Committee. Glens Falls 3rd Ward Supervisor Claudia Braymer is the vice chairwoman of the Criminal Justice and Public Safety Committee, and Hogan is the vice chairwoman of the Public Works Committee.

The list of of committees was updated and released on Thursday by Warrensburg Supervisor Kevin Geraghty, a Republican, who took over chairman of the Board of Supervisors this year from Seeber.

Geraghty said he assigned Frasier to the Economic Growth and Development Committee to replace Beaty. He moved Hogan, who was an alternate on the Park Operations and Management Committee, into Seeber’s position and named Frasier as the new alternate for the committee.

“That’s a lot, and they don’t like their assignments. There’s not a lot I can do about it,” Geraghty said during a phone call Thursday afternoon.

Geraghty also stated that Lake George Town Supervisor Dennis Dickinson is taking over as the chairman of the ARPA Advisory Committee.

“You make these appointments. Some like them. Some don’t. The ones who get off, that’s their choice,” he said.

Geraghty stated that the reason he ran for the Board of Supervisors chairman position was because colleagues had asked him to.

Geraghty defends changes on committees

After he was elected as the new chairman for 2022, he said he had to formulate the new committee listings in accordance with the rules for the board that had been established last year.

But Geraghty wanted to make some changes to the rules for this year by increasing the number of people on certain committees.

“Last year, some of the committees only had five people, and I wanted to raise them up to seven people,” he said.

After that action was approved on Jan. 18, Geraghty had until the board’s meeting on Jan. 21 to restructure the committees.

As a result he had to add 16 slots.

“I did the best I could with what I had on the committees. I put it together but I had to wait for the board to act on the 21st before I could submit who I choose for these committees,” he said.

Hogan announced her committee resignation with a letter to the entire board on Jan. 18. In that letter she gave two reasons for her decision, both involving Geraghty.

She said in the letter that Geraghty had not responded to two phone calls from her about the ARPA committee, which she was chairwoman of at the time.

“I checked my phone records. I never got the message that he ever called me,” Geraghty said.

He said that he checked the records with his secretary, and it was never logged.

Hogan also stated in her letter that Geraghty had “been so discourteous and demeaning” to her on a consistent basis during meetings that he had chaired in 2021.

Geraghty stated that he never intentionally did anything like that to any member of the board.

“When you’re doing a meeting, whether it be committee or board meeting, and you have X number of people in the room and you have one or two on Zoom, sometimes you miss the ones on Zoom,” he said.

Hogan chose not to go into detail about the chairman’s conduct because she feels that the board cannot move forward while focusing on the “what.”

She said that the committee list speaks for itself.

“Very few assignments were given to women on the board. There is only one woman chair of a standing committee, which is where the real decision-making of the board happens,” Hogan said.

She said that focusing on which women hold what position on a certain committee is distracting from the real topic at hand.

“A majority of women on the board feel discriminated against,” she said.

Hogan wants to see finger-pointing and name-calling on the board come to an end.

She said that the lack of diversity and ensuring all voices are heard isn’t work only to be done by the 20 members of the Board of Supervisors. It is a community-wide conversation.

“We’re at a point where very few women and very few people of color step up to run for elected positions. We need to look into the reasons for that as a community and fix that,” Hogan said. “I feel like I’ve run three very contentious races only to get to sit on the sidelines.”

In her letter to the board, Hogan stated that one of her favorite sayings is “lead, follow or get out of the way.”

“Without directive, support or basic communication, I am unable to either lead or follow,” she wrote in her letter. “This leaves me with only the option of getting out of the way.”

Hogan also urged every member of the board to complete the diversity, equity and inclusion training that is available to them.

Beaty said that the reason he decided to resign his committee post was simple. He wanted more female representation on committees.

“The women are woefully underrepresented,” he said. “I tried to create an opening for another woman to be on that (Economic Growth and Development) committee, which I feel is one of the most powerful committees on the board.”

Beaty stressed that his decision to resign wasn’t about him.

He said it is about the women on the board being disrespected by those in charge.

“The word disrespected doesn’t even do it justice. It’s blatant sexism,” he said.

In an email on Thursday afternoon, Beaty stated that prior to the committee list being updated, only one of the five women on the board had been selected to serve in chair or vice chair positions.

Beaty said that fact was unacceptable.

For him, it’s about doing the right thing and what is best for the county at large.

“Let’s clean up our act; let’s get our act together. Let’s put the best people in the best positions,” he said. “That’s always been my position.”

Geraghty denies sexism

Geraghty said that comments about “misogyny” on the board were made in April of last year about some of his colleagues during discussion about majority and minority leaders on the board.

He said his staff at his office in Warrensburg is made up of mostly of women, with only one of his staff members being a man.

He also stated that during his time he has appointed many female department heads.

“It’s easy to make these charges to you,” he said. “But you go back and look at the research of my tenure there.”

Geraghty commented on the concern coming from members of the board about the women not getting recognition while he is chairman. He said that if it is viewed that way, he has never done so on purpose.

He said he is trying to put the best people in the positions that suit them the best. Every women on the board other than newly elected Thurman Supervisor Debra Runyon, were given chair positions on either a standing or special committee.

“I don’t base it on anything other than who I think would be the best people to run these committees, and that’s what I did,” he said.

Jay Mullen is a reporter for The Post-Star covering the city of Glens Falls, Warren County and crime and courts. You can reach him at (518) 742-3224 or jmullen@poststar.com.

