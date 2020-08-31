Supervisors refuse county-owned laptops

FORT EDWARD — Washington County supervisors were given $1,000 laptops to work from home, but some supervisors are refusing to accept them.
The county bought 50 laptops during the coronavirus pandemic shutdown. Seventeen of the $1,000 laptops were configured specifically for supervisors, who have been participating in committee meetings via Zoom from homes and offices.
“This was a surprise to me,” said Hartford Supervisor Dana Haff. “I got an email, ‘Your laptop is ready. Come get it.’”
Haff and several other supervisors voiced their opposition during a Government Operations Committee meeting last week.
“If we’re having laptops just to have email, then to me it’s a waste to have laptops for the supervisors,” said committee Chairman David O’Brien, the Hampton supervisor.
Kingsbury Supervisor Dana Hogan said the laptops should be reprioritized and given to employees who are working from home.
“I have a $300 Chromebook that I paid for myself, and I would encourage supervisors to just incur the expense themselves and set a good example for the rest of the county," he said.
Right now, seven of the supervisors have accepted the laptops, but some may be giving them back, said County Attorney Roger Wickes. The supervisors were given until the end of last week to decide.
Salem Supervisor Evera Sue Clary said she appreciates the laptop provided by the county. She has been using her business laptop and doesn’t want to mix county business with her personal business.
“Our town computer is an antique, and it’s impossible to Zoom at the town office because of lack of internet,” Clary said. “So for me to do these county meetings I was doing them from home on a personal laptop that needed to be used as other things and not for county Zoom.”
Easton Supervisor Dan Shaw said he does not need a laptop. He prefers to attend the county meetings in person.
Hebron Supervisor Brian Campbell, the budget officer, said providing laptops to supervisors was brought up five or six years ago to cut down on the use of paper. The county could save a lot of money by not mailing information to supervisors, but instead providing it electronically, he said.
Supervisors need to change with the times, he said, adding that YouTube and Zoom aren’t going away. All public meetings may be required to be virtual, even when supervisors can meet in person.
“I don’t like spending the money any more than anybody else,” Campbell said, “but sometimes spending the money’s important and actually saves you money in the long run.”
County Administrator Chris DeBolt said the laptops could be used for more than just email.
“We were trying to move forward to getting you more information and more useful information on the laptops,” DeBolt told supervisors. “It was never the intention that they be solely for email and Zoom, but it does take us time with everything else going on to get that done.”
White Creek Supervisor James Griffith said he will be returning his laptop to the county, but said he understands that some supervisors need them because of connectivity issues in their towns.
“I personally don’t need the laptop,” Griffith said, “so I’m going to be turning mine back in and have it repurposed.”
Gretta Hochsprung writes hometown news and covers Washington County. You can reach her at ghochsprung@poststar.com or 518-742-3206. Follow her on Twitter @GrettaHoch or at her blog on www.poststar.com.
