FORT EDWARD — Designed to help property owners avoid tax foreclosure, a bill introduced this year by Assemblywoman Carrie Woerner, D-Round Lake, is hard for the Washington County Board of Supervisors to support because of its fiscal implications for the county.
“She’s doing it for all the right reasons,” said Board of Supervisors Chairman and Argyle Supervisor Bob Henke about Woerner's bill. “But we can see some problems.”
Citing concerns over cash flow reductions, the Board of Supervisors Finance Committee voted at their June meeting in favor of Henke and County Administrator Chris DeBolt co-signing a letter to Woerner regarding the bill.
“We are extremely concerned about the negative, unintended consequences this bill would have for counties across New York State,” the letter stated.
In a turnabout from the existing property tax law that mandates the newest tax bill be paid ahead of delinquencies, Woerner's bill allows paying the oldest tax bills first, making it easier to stave off foreclosure.
On Friday afternoon, Woerner talked about the bill.
"Supervisor Haff read a story about a woman losing her home in Salem. He looked at the interest and penalties and he made a compelling argument," Woerner said. "The interest and penalty is extraordinarily high."
Haff was referencing a Salem woman who lost her home for $3,500 in delinquent taxes.
"She lost her husband and was working hard to come up with one year's tax," Woerner said. "I hope we can all come together to do the right thing for people like her."
After Haff approached Woerner, she explored the issue further, discovering a study that reported more rural homeowners lose their homes to tax not mortgage foreclosure.
"And many of those homes remain vacant and become zombie properties," she said, adding that the bill came about "on the strength of Supervisor Haff's argument and my own research."
Henke said that the county's cash flow will be drastically reduced because the county would in essence have to make the local towns, villages and school whole for the two years of unpaid taxes.
“Our concern is that it could have significant budget implications,” Henke said. “If there was a company that was three years outstanding and they only pay the oldest tax, they will always be behind two years … That could put us in a real cash flow problem.”
According to DeBolt, property owners could be perpetually two years delinquent and retain their property because foreclosure enforcement happens when the tax lien is three years delinquent.
Henke said that with being able to pay the oldest bill first, some commercial property owners might take advantage.
"We'd be bankrolling them," said Henke. "Looks like a shrewd business plan to only pay the oldest bill."
But Woerner said they are not trying to help the big commercial property owners, but single-family, owner occupied homes.
“I was the one who approached her (Woerner) some years ago about doing something. I had wanted an easing of the amount required for the five percent penalty and the 12 percent interest rate per year,” said Hartford Supervisor Dana Haff. “I felt it was too much of a double whammy. Her idea of being able to pay off the oldest one first is a great idea.”
Under current law, property owners must pay at least 12 percent in interest and a five percent penalty when they fall behind on property taxes.
Last year, the county was owed $509,840 in back taxes, including interest and penalties. It collected $1.24 million, nearly $733,000 more than the taxes owed.
In Washington County, when property taxes go unpaid for three years, the property is auctioned off, with the county keeping monies over the amount owed in taxes.
"The counties have been gaining from situations, when people fall behind on taxes," said Woerner. "They have grown to count on the revenue to shore up budgets. I think for the most part these are people in single family homes who have lost their job, or maybe their spouse died. In these situations I would think we could find a better balance."
County Treasurer Al Nolette, said he has to look at it fiscally and the county budgets $250,000 in revenue from tax auctions.
“I understand her wanting to give relief, but the auction revenue is built into the county budget,” said Nolette about Woerner's bill. “And our fund balance is at a lower mark. If the revenue drops, it becomes an uncomfortable conversation. How do you fill the gap? If there is no fund balance, we would have no choice but to raise taxes. Should the many pay for the few?"
Haff said the way the state property tax is now, "it allows the government to be a predator."
"I have a problem with any government entity foreclosing on property that they were never in the chain of title on," he said. "If you own your house free and clear, why can the government set the table against you and then act as if you defaulted on a mortgage to them?"
The bill remains in committee, and Woerner said they are working to figure out the issues.
"We still want to achieve the right goal, keep people in their homes," she said.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Comments will not be posted if any of the following rules are violated:
- Comments must be contained to the topic of the articles only.
- Comments must be civil in tone and cannot contain personal insults directed toward another reader.
- Profanities cannot be used, including abbreviations or acronyms.
- Comments critical of crime or accident victims, or imply guilt are not allowed.
- Comments that are potentially libelous, including those that contain accusations not supported by facts are not allowed.
- Comments that appear to be taunting others who comment are not allowed.
- Comments should be brief and never more than 1,000 characters.