Warren County Sheriff’s Office

QUEENSBURY — The Warren County Board of Supervisors will meet Friday to decide on a nearly $19,000 mid-year raise for Sheriff Jim LaFarr and on SUNY Adirondack’s $33 million budget.

LaFarr is requesting to increase his salary from $# to $139,373. He is also seeking to bump up the salary for the undersheriff from $116,900 to $135,775; the corrections captain from $99,068 to $117,068; and a systems maintenance coordinator from $75,416 to $77,565.36.

LaFarr told the Finance Committee at a recent meeting that the reason for the increase is the county settled contracts with two bargaining units — police benevolent association and the patrol lieutenants.

LaFarr said he was asked last year to wait until the new labor agreements were in place before asking for any salary increases.

The contracts carried a 2.85% salary increase.

LaFarr said with the new contract, patrol lieutenants would at some point exceed the sheriff’s salary by $9,000.

Horicon Supervisor Michael Geraci said he believes the salaries are appropriate for a community this size.

“We recognize the value they have. We recognize the need. It’s justified,” he said during the finance committee meeting, adding: “To have people who are working for you that are making more than you, there’s something fundamentally wrong.”

Chester Supervisor Craig Leggett, chairman of the committee, said he did not support mid-year raises.

“It’s something we can facilitate through the budget process,” Leggett said.

Queensbury at-large Supervisor Doug Beaty said he would support with the understanding that this is not to be a precedent.

The committee voted to recommend the request to the full board.

Queensbury at-large Supervisor Brad Magowan expressed his concerns about the proposal at the June 30 meeting of the county’s Personnel and Higher Education Committee, particularly the timing in the middle of the year.

“I think it’s a little tough to ask supervisors to do,” he said.

Magowan also pointed out that the Warren County Sheriff’s Office was over budget by $700,000 last year and also is over budget this year as well.

SUNY Adirondack

A public hearing will be held at 10 a.m. on Friday in the Warren County Board of Supervisors room on the community college’s $33.182 million budget proposal. The college is looking to increase Warren County’s contribution by $165,000 to a total of $2.338 million.

College officials have said that part of the reason for the increase is to bring the cost structure in line with how it was when community colleges originally were set up — receiving one-third of their funding from the state, one-third from the county and one-third from sponsoring counties.

Magowan said at the committee meeting that he is concerned that college officials did not “sharpen the pencil” a bit more and trim spending and consider more online classes.

“Education has become very expensive. I happen to be in the trades, and I think that’s something we really need to focus on because that’s where we are lacking,” he said.

SUNY Adirondack President Kristine Duffy said the college is working on a partnership with the steamfitters and pipefitters union in Glens Falls.

Duffy said the college has grown its online classes to the point where more than 40% of the student body is taking online courses.

Duffy said the college has kept its budget flat for three years and is now trying to get back to a pre-COVID level.

“We do our best to keep it as affordable as possible,” she said.

She said the college is still in the bottom third among its peers when it comes to affordability.