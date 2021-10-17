Supervisors concerned about septic inspection law, but public will get chance to comment

LAKE GEORGE — Some Warren County supervisors have serious concerns about the proposed law requiring septic systems to be inspected upon transfer of properties, but are letting the public weigh in on the legislation next month.

The Board of Supervisors agreed to schedule a public hearing at Nov. 17 at 7 p.m. at Lake George Town Hall for the public to provide their feedback. This is in addition to the regular Board of Supervisors meeting scheduled for Nov. 19 at 10 a.m.

The law would require inspection of septic systems that are within 250 feet of certain water bodies upon transfer of the property. It applies to properties on Lake George, Schroon Lake, Schroon River, Brant Lake, Loon Lake, Lake Luzerne, Friends Lake and the Hudson River.

Lake George Supervisor Dennis Dickinson is very opposed to the proposal. He worries it would create too much of a burden on the county.

He cited a figure that there are about 2,600 property transfers per year in Warren County. He believes that about 1,500 would fall under this law. He said that would require the county to hire somebody to review these septic plans.

“I think it’s going to blow up in our face,” he said.

In addition, he questioned the need for the legislation.

“We have no specific information to back up their assertion that there is a rash of septic system failures," he said.

The town has its own initiative to help people upgrade septic systems. He said these homeowners could get half of a $12,000 cost of a replacement system paid for through a grant.

In addition, he believes most of these properties are going to require a variance because the septic system may be located closer to the building or from the shoreline than allowed by the code.

Dickinson said he believes some property sales could be held up by this law. He cited a recent example where one engineer determined that a resident’s septic system was failing. Another engineer said it was not.

Hiring an engineer and completing that process could take 6 months, according to Dickinson.

“People aren’t going to wait that long to buy a piece of property. That simply won’t happen,” he said.

The proposed legislation allows municipalities to opt out, which Lake George plans to do.

The opt-out provision was one of the concerns of Queensbury at-Large Supervisor Mike Wild.

“This needs to be countywide. It needs to be all water bodies. It needs to be tributaries,” he said.

In addition, he is concerned that some people may not be able to fund a $30,000 septic system upgrade.

Lake Luzerne Gene Merlino said he also worried about the cost and whether the law could hold up someone selling their house.

Horicon Supervisor Sylvia Smith said she is not comfortable moving forward. She said that other water bodies such as Crystal Lake and Beaver Pond are not included. She said she can envision the complaints that will come from property owners wondering why Brant Lake and Schroon Lake have to comply with the law, but residents along other lakes don’t.

Queensbury Supervisor John Strough, whose town passed a similar law, believes that this county law needs more work. He said he believes the legislation should consider design standards for septic systems. Queensbury requires septic systems installed in town to provide advanced treatment.

He also pointed out that the Lake George Park Commission is working on a similar law.

Glens Falls 2nd Ward Supervisor Peter McDevitt pointed out that Village Mayor Robert Blais does not support the proposal either and he believes it needs to have buy-in from both Lake George officials.

Supporters respond

Glens Falls 3rd Ward Supervisor Claudia Braymer, who served as chairwoman of the special septic transfer law committee, said some of the issues that Dickinson brought up have been discussed and this legislation was the result of compromises. She would rather have regular inspection of systems — rather than at the transfer of the property.

She was concerned when a harmful algal bloom formed in Lake George last year. HABs are caused by an excessive buildup of nutrients in lakes.

Braymer said she wants to make sure people are checking their systems.

“The whole purpose of this law is to protect the environment and also to protect public health,” she said.

Queensbury at-Large Supervisor Doug Beaty said it is a vitally important issue because one out of every six jobs is tourism-related.

“If we lose our lakes, we lose the county. That’s about as clear cut as it gets,” he said.

Johnsburg Supervisor Andrea Hogan said not a lot of properties in her town will be affected, but the special committee has done its work and she believes the law should move forward to the public hearing.

Other supervisors agreed that residents should have the chance to comment on the law.

“We may go back to the drawing board. But I think it’s time to get the public input,” said 4th Ward Supervisor Dan Bruno.

Chester Supervisor Craig Leggett said the law respects home rule by providing the opt-out provision. He said many of these lots are older and are nonconforming. The time to catch these failing systems is when the property is being transferred. The cost of a new system can be negotiated as part of the price of the property.

Queensbury at-Large Supervisor Brad Magowan said it is not a perfect piece of legislation, but he believes it is a start to help ensure Lake George is protected.

“It is better to act now than to find out later on that we should have acted sooner,” he said.

Thurman Supervisor Susan Shepler said the county should send out postcards to the roughly 4,500 properties affected by the law to let them know of the public hearings.

The board agreed to tap some money from the reserve fund in order to produce such a mailing.

Michael Goot covers politics, crime and courts, Warren County, education and business. Reach him at 518-742-3320 or mgoot@poststar.com.

