FORT EDWARD — Amish residents of Washington County won’t be exempt from meeting building codes, the county Board of Supervisors’ Public Safety Committee decided Tuesday.

An Amish working group, made up of committee members and others, checked with legal counsel and was advised not to give the Amish exemptions from certificate of occupancy requirements based on their religious beliefs, several members reported. However, the group also drew up a draft waiver request form for discussion at the meeting.

Committee members and members of the working group debated whether the Amish are a unique group that should be exempt when other state residents have to follow state building codes. Granville Supervisor Matthew Hicks and Whitehall Supervisor John Rozell pointed out that many structures in the county were erected long before building codes were introduced and never received certificates of occupancy.

In a roll call vote, Putnam Supervisor Darrell Wilson, Kingsbury Supervisor Dana Hogan, Hicks, and Hampton Supervisor David O’Brien voted against offering a waiver. Rozell, Hartford Supervisor Dana Haff and Salem Supervisor Evera Sue Clary voted for a waiver.

Haff cited the First Amendment right to free expression of religion as his reason to support a waiver, although one person at the meeting asked what religion has to do with the New York state building code. Haff said he would introduce a resolution for a waiver at the next full Board of Supervisors meeting.

County Code Enforcement Officer John Graham said he was told a year and a half ago to hold building permit applications from Amish residents until the matter could be resolved, and never deposited the checks that came with the applications. The committee decided that enforcement of the building codes would start as of Jan. 1, 2023. Applications before that date could be returned.

Wilson said Graham is allowed some discretion when he inspects a building. For example, the code specifies a wired-in smoke detector but Graham may allow a battery-powered device, he said. Hebron Supervisor Brian Campbell, a member of the working group, said violators would be referred to town court, where a judge could either order enforcement or dismiss the case.

Wilson thanked the members of the working group for following through on the issue.

“We’re all better educated,” he said.

In other business:

Washington County Sheriff Jeffrey Murphy said his department was awarded a grant for Project Life Saver from the Alzheimer's Foundation. The grant allows the department to give a free electronic tracking device to families with an impaired member who may wander. The department has equipment to track the devices. “It’s a great program,” Murphy said. “We’ve found several people with it.”

Murphy asked for a temporary investigator to fill in for several officers who will be out of state for polygraph training and another investigator who is retiring. He already has candidates for the opening. The move should have little or no impact on the budget, Murphy said. In response to a question from Haff, Murphy said polygraph tests are required for screening candidates, not investigating crimes. The committee moved both requests to the full board.

Deputy Director of Public Safety Tim Hardy asked that the position of communications center supervisor be upgraded from pay grade 17 to 20. The position was not upgraded with others in the department a few years ago and the supervisor was leaving on Feb. 1, making it important to fill the position as soon as possible. Since the start of the pandemic, the supervisor has spent more time filling in as a dispatcher than supervising, Hardy said. The committee referred the request to the Personnel Committee. Hardy reported on several grants, including a $147,776 public safety answering point grant to pay dispatch personnel, a statewide interoperable communications grant to improve the county’s emergency radio system, and the domestic terrorism prevention plan grant. Members of the Warren-Washington County Threat Assessment Coordination Team met for the first time on Jan. 26 and went over the preliminaries, Hardy said. Fifteen agencies are participating. The county has not heard on its request for a waiver on the state’s requirement that vendors for implementation of the domestic terrorism prevention plan be minority/women-owned business enterprises and is assuming it won’t receive one, Hardy said. The county shared Warren County’s consultant to meet the state deadline to submit a plan but will look for its own as the plan is developed. All work to date has been done in-house and no money has been spent, he said. Hardy encouraged people to sign up for NY Alert for up to date information on emergencies such as power outages and extreme weather. Alerts can be sent to phones and the system doesn’t depend on internet access, Hardy said. People can join at alert.ny.gov or call Public Safety at 518-747-7520 for help in signing up.