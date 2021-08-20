Supervisor says former county attorney released confidential county information

QUEENSBURY — Former Warren County Attorney Mary Kissane released confidential county information in an email to a private third party, according to Glens Falls 3rd Ward Supervisor Claudia Braymer.
Braymer’s disclosure came after Brent McDevitt, a Democratic candidate for Queensbury at-large supervisor spoke during the public comment portion of Friday’s Warren County Board of Supervisors to accuse some supervisors of monitoring the emails of employees.
In response to McDevitt’s comments, Braymer said she had not been approached by any supervisors in recent months with concerns about the release of medical or legal information held by the county.
She said she was concerned, however, about the former county attorney’s loyalty to the county and to individual supervisors.
“I will not sit by and not hold employees accountable for any kind of misconduct they may have had with respect to emails or county computer software information,” she said.
Braymer, a Democrat, said the information Kissane is accused of sharing concerned a former supervisor. Braymer did not know why Kissane released this information.
“It was deeply troubling to me,” Braymer said. “Using county email and confidential information for improper purposes and sharing outside the county is against county policy.”
Kissane resigned in April.
Braymer said she had concerns that Kissane would release confidential information or use county resources before she left.
“In the private sector, you are sometimes asked to immediately pack up your things and leave,” she said.
After this allegation came to light, Braymer said she did not seek to have Kissane removed, because her time to the county was coming to an end anyway.
Braymer said she is not sure whether other confidential information was released.
McDevitt said the release of other information apparently occurred in mid-February. He said supervisors accessed Kissane’s emails, which contained confidential information about juvenile delinquency cases and outpatient treatment as well as court-ordered medication for individuals with mental illnesses.
McDevitt claims Kissane “blew the whistle” on some supervisors when this occurred, which had negative repercussions.
“Attorney Kissane said she felt threatened, harassed and disrespected by certain individuals,” he said.
He said it was an unconstitutional violation for supervisors to access her emails. McDevitt worried the county was leaving itself open to a lawsuit.
“Elected officials have no standing in any way shape or form to read, monitor or access these highly confidential matters,” he said.
He added that he could see defense attorneys bringing a lawsuit if confidential matters came out about their clients.
McDevitt asked the county to conduct an investigation into this matter.
He also said he has heard from employees of the county that they have felt micromanaged and about 50 have left since January.
“Never in the history of this county Board of Supervisors has partisan politics been so pronounced and evident, including the exercise of political vendettas,” he said.
Board of Supervisors Chairwoman Rachel Seeber, a Republican at-large supervisor from Queensbury, said after his comments that they are serious allegations and should be looked into.
The county issued a one-sentence statement later that day that said: “the allegations of potential wrongdoing raised by a member of the public at Friday’s meeting are false.”
Bolton Supervisor Ronald Conover said he has been pushing for the county to put a policy in place about how supervisors access records.
“We absolutely, absolutely need to have some rules of the road as to how records are accessed, who accesses those records for what reason. What due process is followed? Otherwise it opens up to enormous potential problems, politicization, maybe even liability,” he said.
County Administrator Ryan Moore said the county could amend its existing policies, which are also governed by state law.
“County records, including email records, are public records and they’re the property of the county and there is no expectation of privacy,” he said.
“There are portions of state law that speak to the right of certain county officials, including the chair of the board, to inspect records,” he added.
Kissane did not immediately return a Facebook message seeking comment.
Michael Goot covers politics, crime and courts, Warren County, education and business. Reach him at 518-742-3320 or mgoot@poststar.com.