Supervisor says former county attorney released confidential county information

“Elected officials have no standing in any way shape or form to read, monitor or access these highly confidential matters,” he said.

He added that he could see defense attorneys bringing a lawsuit if confidential matters came out about their clients.

McDevitt asked the county to conduct an investigation into this matter.

He also said he has heard from employees of the county that they have felt micromanaged and about 50 have left since January.

“Never in the history of this county Board of Supervisors has partisan politics been so pronounced and evident, including the exercise of political vendettas,” he said.

Board of Supervisors Chairwoman Rachel Seeber, a Republican at-large supervisor from Queensbury, said after his comments that they are serious allegations and should be looked into.

The county issued a one-sentence statement later that day that said: “the allegations of potential wrongdoing raised by a member of the public at Friday’s meeting are false.”

Bolton Supervisor Ronald Conover said he has been pushing for the county to put a policy in place about how supervisors access records.