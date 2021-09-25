Supercharging the region

Logistical hurdles

Transmission Developers Inc. is the developer for the project. Construction is set to begin by the end of the year. The target date to begin transmission is 2025, according to Jennifer Lair-White, vice president of external affairs at TDI.

The project is set to create 1,400 jobs.

“The project is committed to using organized labor and whenever possible will hire locally,” she said in an email.

There will be some disruptions to local traffic as the route travels busy highways throughout the county. The land-based portion of the line begins in Putnam and travels along Route 22 buried in the road right of way until Fort Ann. It then will be buried in the railroad right of way and continue through Washington County in Fort Edward.

It then proceeds through Saratoga, Schenectady and Albany counties before entering the Hudson River in Greene County, according to the project documents.

The memo said Washington County would be most affected since the line is traveling in the right of way and the roads are traveled by farmers and agricultural workers, permanent and seasonal residents and tourists.