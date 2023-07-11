A Plattsburgh assistant professor in the SUNY Plattsburgh environmental science program is one of only 15 faculty members selected system-wide to serve in the inaugural SUNY Diversity, Equity, Inclusion and Social Justice Fellows program, a press release says.

SUNY DEISJ fellows will spearhead implementation of the new SUNY general education mandate to include diversity, equity, inclusion and social justice curricula in all undergraduate degrees.

As a DEISJ fellow, Coleman is charged by SUNY to create a repository of resources for faculty who are interested in teaching the newly created DEISJ requirement that is part of the new SUNY general education mandate, the press materials say.

“The State University of New York decided that all of its students need to have a common understanding about the history of discrimination in the United States, about the benefits of a diverse society and about the important concepts of justice and equity,” said Dr. Kimberly Coleman in a statement. Coleman is a successful DEISJ applicant who teaches environmental planning and justice in the Center for Earth and Environmental Science.

Coleman said she’s been interested in social justice for years, “but I was always treating it as an add-on to my primary discipline."