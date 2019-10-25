QUEENSBURY — Enrollment is trending downward in colleges, especially community colleges, across the region, but SUNY Adirondack officials are attempting to modernize and adapt their strategies to cope.
Enrollment dropped 7% at the college this year, a decline for the fifth straight year. Officials say preventing further losses has to be a top priority.
Vice President of Enrollment Robert Palmieri said current strategies and initiatives the college has introduced are all proactive in different ways, especially face-to-face outreach.
SUNY Adirondack enrollment
|Academic year
|Headcount in fall
|2009-10
|3,873
|2010-11
|4,136
|2011-12
|4,098
|2012-13
|3,987
|2013-14
|4,230
|2014-15
|4,247
|2015-16
|3,993
|2016-17
|3,860
|2017-18
|3,894
|2018-19
|3,728
|2019-20
|3,475
“Our admissions office actually conducts over 300 high school visits every year,” Palmieri said. “We’ve also for the first time been really focusing on working adults, so we have been visiting job fairs as well as companies with the adult learning coordinator, just to see if we can recruit more adult learners to come back to school or come to school for the first time.”
The efforts to bolster enrollment were front and center at the monthly SUNY Adirondack board of trustees meeting Thursday afternoon, when Palmieri talked about the college's recruiting strategies.
A shrinking population to draw from and low unemployment that gives potential students little motivation to go back to school are major contributors to the trend.
The college has increased dual enrollment through BOCES options for high-schoolers, but the college's president, Kristine Duffy, has said these programs are not a long-term solution.
Maintaining enrollment will get even trickier going forward, as the regional population in this area is expected to continue to decline, with the number of students graduating from high school in the college’s service area shrinking another 14% by 2025.
“Our bread and butter, for the most part, is high school students,” Palmieri said. “There is projected growth in high school graduates, but it is not in the Northeast.”
Palmieri stressed the importance of diversifying the student pool by reaching out to populations outside the area. The college is seeking more international students and has plans to expand sports programs to bring in more recruits.
That expansion includes a $3.8 million multi-sport turf field proposed by the college in August. Duffy said in a meeting with The Post-Star last month she thinks refocusing on athletics could bring in as many as another 100 students.
Although the number of students coming directly from high school is contracting, Palmieri said the population of adult learners is expected to expand.
The college has identified 22,000 former students who took classes but did not graduate or transfer and plans to let them know about new, more flexible enrollment options.
While group tours are waning in popularity, individualized tours in which students get a one-on-one experience tailored to their program interests are up 286% — about 263 more a year — over the last five years. More than 2,300 students took some kind of tour at the campus last year, according to Palmieri.
Palmieri said students can see most of the campus and amenities online, so when they come to campus they want something deeper than a basic tour.
The school is also using less orthodox methods by using data to build predictive profiles on potential students and target those who are statistically more likely to enroll.
Palmieri said the college builds lists from students who sign up on high school visits and information bought from organizations such as the College Board to find students who fit the profile.
“That huge increase in tours, a large part of it was because of these initiatives from marketing to just engage students and say, ‘Plan a visit,’” Palmieri said. “It gives staff more time with students directly to build the relationships which we know are so important.”
