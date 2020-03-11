SUNY and CUNY students staying home

All SUNY and CUNY students will be staying home after spring break.
They will finish the semester using distance learning, Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced Tuesday.
You have free articles remaining.
"You don't want to shut down society, because that's massively disruptive, but it's a public health crisis," he said. "It's balancing the two."
Many private colleges have also switched to distance learning.
That will require teachers to use videos, livestreams and online testing, which some teachers have never used before. Others have used Blackboard, for example, as a common way to send in papers. But teachers say that at community colleges, they have students who couldn’t use Blackboard because they don’t have computer or Internet access at home.
You can reach Kathleen Moore at 742-3247 or kmoore@poststar.com. Follow her on Twitter @ByKathleenMoore or at her blog on www.poststar.com.