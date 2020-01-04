SUNY Albany professors weigh in on Iran

ALBANY — After the U.S. directed the killing of Iran's top military leader Qassem Soleimani, in Iraq on Thursday, many in the U.S. have struggled to understand what this means, with some expressing fears that the threatened retaliation could be on U.S. soil.

"(President)Trump opened a can of worms and nobody seems to know where it's going," said David Guinn, a research professor at the Center for International Development, Rockefeller College, University of Albany. "This was a significant public humiliation for Iran. The U.S. killed a leader of Iran, we know they are going to respond."

Nonetheless, Guinn said he believes it's unlikely the response will be in the U.S., explaining that Iran has much more influence and power in the Middle East.

"Iran has tentacles throughout the Middle East," he said, explaining that targets like U.S. troops or the U.S. Embassy in Iran are more likely.

"They have the ability to shut down the Straits of Hormuz, but that's not as direct of a 'tit for tat' response," Guinn said. "When they target, they try to make sure the message is clear. My suspicion is, it's going to be several responses and I suspect, the embassy is high on their list."