SUNY Albany professors weigh in on Iran

ALBANY — After the U.S. directed the killing of Iran's top military leader Qassem Soleimani, in Iraq on Thursday, many in the U.S. have struggled to understand what this means, with some expressing fears that the threatened retaliation could be on U.S. soil.
"(President)Trump opened a can of worms and nobody seems to know where it's going," said David Guinn, a research professor at the Center for International Development, Rockefeller College, University of Albany. "This was a significant public humiliation for Iran. The U.S. killed a leader of Iran, we know they are going to respond."
Nonetheless, Guinn said he believes it's unlikely the response will be in the U.S., explaining that Iran has much more influence and power in the Middle East.
"Iran has tentacles throughout the Middle East," he said, explaining that targets like U.S. troops or the U.S. Embassy in Iran are more likely.
"They have the ability to shut down the Straits of Hormuz, but that's not as direct of a 'tit for tat' response," Guinn said. "When they target, they try to make sure the message is clear. My suspicion is, it's going to be several responses and I suspect, the embassy is high on their list."
The Straits of Hormuz is a critical shipping strait between the Persian Gulf and the Gulf of Oman, if closed could prevent the shipping of oil.
Additionally, SUNY Albany International Education Professor Ray Bromley explained that the U.S. and Iran have been linked in a series of conflicts since the 1950s.
In 1953, the U.S. CIA and Britain's M-16, orchestrated the overthrow of democratically-elected Prime Minister Muhammad Mosaddegh, reinstating the Shah Mohammad Reza Pahlavi. And for many years, the U.S. backed the Shah before Islamic religious leader the Ayatollah Khomeni took power in 1979.
That same year, Iranian students seized 63 hostages at the U.S Embassy in Tehran, where 53 were held hostage for 444 days. By 1985, the U.S. held clandestine talks with Iran in a weapons deal in exchange for assistance with the release of hostages in Lebanon.
Two years later, the U.S. mistakenly shot down an Iran Air bus, killing 290.
And then in 2000, U.S. Secretary of State Madeleine Albright called for a new start between the U.S. and Iran.
And so the long and stormy affair between the two nations continued: Sometimes allies, sometimes adversaries and sometimes both. At the same time, sanctions have been imposed by the U.S. and then repealed in the interest of developing a strengthened relationship.
Still, Bromley said decades of mistrust were set aside after diplomatic negotiations led to the signing of the Obama Administration's nuclear arms agreement in 2015.
"When Trump came into power, he walked out on it and it has gone from bad to worse and since there has been a mutual trading of insults," Bromley said, adding that the bigger global problem is actually North Korea.
In explaining the magnitude of the Soleimani killing, Bromley said, "imagine if CIA head Gina Haspel went to Canada and was wiped out by another country."
"This (act) is about governments and countries," he said.
In speculating their next move, Bromley said Iran could escalate the chaos by attacking world refineries. And he even mentions Mount Hermon, a new Israeli ski resort that just opened near border.
"That could even be dangerous for skiers," Bromley said. "And we might be thinking twice about going into Times Square."
On Friday, Israeli officials closed Mount Hermon as a precaution.
Additionally, Guinn said Iranian Americans could become targets because of a rise of U.S. hate groups.
"Iranians in the spotlight could be targeted." he said, mentioning the recent rise of Antisemitism.
What can be done?
Guinn said, at this point, he's not sure.
"The boulder is already rolling down the hill," he said. "If Trump is going to double down and show his manhood, we're in trouble."
Kathleen Phalen-Tomaselli is a reporter and photographer covering Washington County, arts and life, features and breaking news.